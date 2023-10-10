Spa City center gets spruce up

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Convention Center is getting a face-lift, and that is just part of the upgrades planned for the 26-year-old facility.

Crews were out Monday morning power-washing the brick portion of the building, but the exterior is only part of what visitors can expect.

"We're doing a lot of work at the convention center right now," Steve Arrison, Visit Hot Springs CEO, said. "The facility's 26 years old. A lot of things have come to end of life, especially when it comes to electronics, lighting, sound systems, roofs, etc, etc. So we're right in the middle of getting all our capital needs taken care of for this year."

In addition to the cleaning, Arrison said replacing the roof of Bank OZK Arena is expected to start later this month.

"We've started on the exterior of the building, redoing all the wood beams outside, power-washing the building, resealing places that need to be resealed and we'll be painting all the outside doors that need paint on them," he said.

"So it's just really an overhaul of the outside of the building and pressure-washing all the sidewalks, so that'll be done. We should start on the roof of the arena, which was a $1.6 million job" in late October.

Lighting in Horner Hall, the arena and the exhibit halls is also scheduled to be replaced before the end of the year.

"The lighting in Horner Hall needs to be replaced," Arrison said. "We can't get any replacements for it because, again, it's old technology. November, December, we will get Horner Hall all up to speed, and then that leaves us with doing lighting in the arena and the exhibit halls, which hopefully we'll get that done this year -- at least the contract will be done this year, and hopefully we'll get it done before the end of the year."

Arrison said the updates are key to keeping the facility in great shape.

"I think the key to Hot Springs Convention Center being the best in the state and regionally as far as I'm concerned is we keep it up to date. We're looking at carpet. Some of that will be next year.

"A lot of things are being done that you don't see -- chillers need to be replaced, pieces of mechanical equipment. You know what it costs at your home to replace your little air conditioner. Think about we have three chillers here that are $1 million apiece, so we'll start in the next several years replacing those," he said.

"Everything's just multiplied by 360,000 square feet, so the cost just rises incrementally. But we're working on it. We're going to always have a building that the citizens can be proud of. It'll always be first class and clean and state-of-the-art. So that's what we're doing.

"By the time we're through, Horner Hall will be state-of-the-art lighting throughout the whole facility and will look great on the outside, and we'll be good for another 26 years then we'll have to go through this again."

The cleaning of the building is expected to take a little over a month, and the arena roof should take up to two months, depending on weather, Arrison said.

"Once they get it all power-washed then they've got to come in and look and see where we have to reseal, re-caulk, that type of thing on the [Exterior Insulation and Finish System] on the outside of the building," he said.

"They've been redoing the wooden beams; those have to be taken care of. A lot of that depends on the weather. Hopefully, all that'll be done this year, and then hopefully, the only thing we really have to carry over into next year will probably be the banquet chairs," Arrison said.

"But then we'll spend several million dollars again next year on taking care of some of these other things that have to be taken care of in the next several years."