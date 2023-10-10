NEWS IN BRIEF

State agency joins

$13M settlement

The Arkansas Securities Department has joined a $13 million multi-state settlement with Raymond James & Associates Inc. and Raymond James Financial Services Inc. for charging unreasonable commissions on small-dollar transactions, the agency said Monday.

In Arkansas, there were more than 3,544 transactions with mark-ups of more than 5%, reaching nearly $113,500. Arkansas customers will receive a refund for the excessive commissions, plus interest, and Raymond James will pay a $75,000 fine to the Securities Department.

"Regardless of how large or small an investor's transactions may be, brokerage firms making these transactions on behalf of investors have a duty to follow the law," Securities Commissioner Susannah T. Marshall said.

The investigation included securities regulators in Alabama, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana and Washington and found that Raymond James charged unreasonable commissions on over 270,000 equity transactions and trades nationwide over the past five years. Customers were overcharged by $8.25 million.

-- Andrew Moreau

LR Children's Clinic

to change location

Little Rock Children's Clinic (LRCC) will move to 27 Corporate Hill in west Little Rock after renovating the facility to house medical offices.

The clinic is moving from the Baptist Health campus to expand in the 16,712-square-foot facility late in the first quarter of next year, Colliers of Arkansas announced Monday.

LRCC needed more space but needed a location near the Baptist Health offices.

"With limited options nearby, our team got creative and approached the landlord at 27 Corporate Hill Drive to see if they would be receptive to converting a large portion of their building to medical space," said Bill Pendergrist of Colliers, who represented LRCC. Colliers also represented the landlord, Chenal Parkway Development.

The clinic has grown since opening in 1974 and has a staff that includes eight pediatricians and one nurse practitioner.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index ends day

at 845.80, up 10.66

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 845.80, up 10.66.

"U.S. equities reversed course and closed higher on Monday, despite the events in the Middle East," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates. "As the Fed's Vice Chairman Phillip Jefferson said, 'officials are in a position to proceed carefully after the recent rise in Treasury yields'."

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.