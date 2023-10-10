Taxpayers get extra day to pay property taxes this year





FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas property owners have an extra day to pay their taxes this year, with the due date falling Monday.

Property taxes in Arkansas are due annually on Oct. 15. With that date falling on a Sunday this year, the deadline is Oct. 16.

To be considered on time, taxes must be paid in person, paid online, placed in drop boxes provided at County Collector's offices or paid by mail and postmarked before midnight Monday.

If residents do not pay their taxes by 11:59 p.m. Monday, there will be a 10% late fee and/or interest.

Benton County reported property tax revenue of more than $396 million in 2022. In Washington County, property tax revenue for 2022 was more than $245 million.

According to information from the Benton County Collector's office, about 81.5% of property tax revenue goes to schools. City governments receive about 8.8% and the county also receives about 8.8%. The remainder goes to county roads, fire and emergency services, improvement districts and other entities.

According to the Washington County Treasurer's Office, 81.5% of the property tax revenue goes to schools. The county receives about 9% and cities receive about 7.1%. The county library system receives about 1.9% and other entities receive about 0.5%.



