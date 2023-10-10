UAPB gets $150,000 from local foundation

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff leadership recently joined board members of the Trinity Foundation to surprise and gift the UAPB M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South) Band with M4 branded backpacks and a financial donation during their band practice outside Caldwell Hall.

The big reveal came after approximately 300 band members celebrated receiving their black, gold and white string backpacks, with a surprise $150,000 check donation in honor of UAPB's Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The $150,000 donation also launched the Trinity Foundation Sesquicentennial Challenge to others to donate $150 – $1,500 -- $15,000 – $150,000 or more to recognize UAPB as an educational leader and a positive force for the future, according to a news release.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander and Vice Chancellor George Cotton were on hand when UAPB Band Director John Graham and two band students accepted the $150,000 check from the Trinity Foundation board member Drew Atkinson.

"This generous contribution acknowledges UAPB's impact in shaping the region," Alexander said. "It also provides a philanthropic boost as we expand fundraising for the next generation of scholars."

M4 band members cheered with surprise at the donation and showed their appreciation with a unique musical rendition in response.

"We wanted to acknowledge the 150th anniversary of UAPB and honor the students of M4 for their hard work and dedication to being positive representatives of UAPB all across the country," Atkinson said. "We recognize that the band members are great ambassadors for the university, and we are hopeful that our gift will assist them in their future performances, wherever they may be," noting that the UAPB M4 band has already performed outside the state at least three times (Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana) since the start of this semester.

"We also note the long-time dedication of Mr. John Graham, Mr. Darryl Evans, and Mr. Harold Fooster for their dedication to making musicians and entertainers at UAPB," Atkinson said.

Trinity Foundation is a nonprofit that works to support and contribute to building a better Jefferson County community.

Trinity Board members in attendance for the presentation included Scott McGeorge, chairman of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Company and of Trinity Foundation; Angela Thomas, long-time PBSGC employee, and UAPB graduate; Catherine Anne Atkinson of PBSGC, and Drew Atkinson, chief financial officer at PBSGC and Trinity Board member, according to the release.

According to public sources, the Trinity Foundation was formed in 1952 and primarily supported by McGeorge Contracting Co. Inc. and Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Company, both headquartered in Jefferson County.

To donate, visit https://uapb.tfaforms.net/31.