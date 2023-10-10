U.S. sends arms, says 11 Americans dead

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel, the White House said Monday, as the Pentagon reviews its inventories to see what else can be sent quickly to aid its ally in the 3-day-old war with Hamas.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, confirmed Monday evening that the first batch of military aid in the wake of the violent assault by Hamas militants is "making its way" to Israel.

The delivery came as President Joe Biden prepared to give formal remarks on the attacks from the White House on Monday afternoon, after he confirmed that at least 11 Americans were killed in the violence over the weekend.

"We fully expect there will be additional requests for security assistance for Israel as they continue to expend munitions in this fight," Kirby said. "We will stay in lockstep with them, making sure that we're filling their needs as best we can and as fast as we can."

In addition to the 11 American citizens whose deaths Biden confirmed, an undetermined number of them remain unaccounted for. It was not yet clear if the missing are dead, in hiding or had been taken hostage.

Biden said the U.S. believes it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held hostage by Hamas, but officials are working to confirm that.

"I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage-recovery efforts," Biden said in a statement.

The attack by Hamas and Israel's response have left more than 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Also on Monday, a senior Defense Department official warned that the U.S. is closely watching Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups, noting that the decision to shift American ships in the region was to deter any of them from entering or expanding the conflict against Israel. The official briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive shipments.

The official said the U.S. is "flooding the zone" with calls and other messages so that extremist groups and other nations know they should not question America's commitment to supporting the defense of Israel. The official, however, would not comment on whether U.S. military forces would be used at all, and Kirby later emphasized that "there is no intention to put U.S. boots on the ground."

While the Pentagon official said the U.S. has the ability to support weapons needs in Ukraine and Israel and maintain security for America, the rapid delivery of munitions to the new war has raised concerns.

Congress must quickly pass more funding for the U.S. to be able to give both Israel and Ukraine the weapons and munitions they now need, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Monday.

"The intent is to lean forward in support of Israel," she said, "but in particular with munitions and the ability to support Israel and Ukraine simultaneously, additional funding is needed to increase our capacity to expand production and then also pay for the munitions themselves."

At the White House, officials were more cautious, emphasizing that the U.S. government has existing funding to support Israel for the time being. But it was becoming clear that the administration is now facing potentially competing requests from Israel and Ukraine for additional weaponry.

"If we need -- and it's an 'if', but -- if we need to go back to Capitol Hill for additional funding support for Israel, we will absolutely do that," Kirby said. Referring to Israel and Ukraine, he added, "We are a large enough, big enough, economically viable and vibrant enough country to be able to support both."

On Capitol Hill, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed support for Israel, although immediate congressional action was virtually impossible with the House remaining without a speaker and the Senate out of Washington until next week. Also uncertain is whether the debate over further assistance to Ukraine, which is opposed by a group of hard-right Republicans, will complicate efforts to pass assistance for Israel.





Wormuth, speaking at the annual Association of the United States Army conference in Washington, D.C., said the administration is still "in the early stage of the process of evaluating our ability to support what the IDF needs," referring to the Israel Defense Forces. She did not provide details, but Doug Bush, the Army's assistant secretary for acquisition, told reporters at the conference that conversations are underway about what the U.S. can provide. He said it likely will be a wide range of equipment, from small arms to sophisticated munitions.

Most of the weaponry already sent to Ukraine has come from Army stocks and defense contractors at a rate that has challenged the global supply chain, and while the Army has recently ramped up production of some critical lines, such as 155mm ammunition for howitzers, they are not yet at full speed.

With a new ground offensive in Gaza imminent after Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas, Army officials said Monday that they were concerned about the ability to meet additional demand for ground munitions and that Congress needed to act quickly to provide help in time.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attack, the White House has asked Senate leaders to fast-track confirmation of Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Israel, former Obama-era Treasury secretary and White House chief of staff Jack Lew, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity. The White House has received assurances that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will push forward hearings for Lew, the official added.

The U.S. is currently without an ambassador after the departure of Tom Nides in July. Biden nominated Lew in September.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday that he has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy's newest and most-advanced aircraft carrier and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

The senior Defense Department official said worries about Hezbollah opening a second front of violence against Israel was the main reason for moving the ships to the eastern Mediterranean. The official said the U.S. is deeply concerned that Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups will decide to try to "pile on" and widen the war.

Senior officials from the Pentagon and State Department briefed senators Sunday night, and Majority Leader Charles Schumer said they were assured that the United States was giving Israel "everything they need."

EU REVERSAL

Late Monday, the European Union reversed an earlier announcement by an EU commissioner that the bloc was "immediately" suspending development aid for Palestinian authorities and instead said it would urgently review such assistance after the attacks on Israel by Hamas to make sure no money was misused.

"There will be no suspension of payments" at the moment, a European Commission statement said late Monday, five hours after EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi had said all payments from the development program for Palestinians would be "immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals ... postponed until further notice."

No immediate explanation for the reversal was given. A full European Commission statement always trumps a statement from an EU commissioner, but the reversal on a $730 million program capped an embarrassing day for the EU's top executive at a time of extreme geopolitical sensitivities.

Since Saturday, support of the 27-nation bloc for Israel had been steadfast, including that the country now had every right within international law to defend itself in the war with Hamas.

The surprise announcement by Varhelyi on development aid came just hours after EU officials stressed that no EU money was going to Hamas in the first place and that contacts had been frozen for 16 years. The EU considers Hamas a terror group.

After hours of uncertainty over how deep the measures would reach and whether they would possibly also affect aid to those in immediate need, the European Commission said there was no suspension for now, but said it started "an urgent review of the EU's assistance for Palestine."

"The objective of this review is to ensure that no EU funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel," the statement said. The EU says it already has strict rules in place to screen and vet beneficiaries and to make sure no such funds are made available to terrorists.

The statement said the European Commission would "equally review if, in light of the changed circumstances on the ground, its support (programs) to the Palestinian population and to the Palestinian Authority need to be adjusted."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized Varhelyi, insisting that "the suspension of the payments -- punishing all the Palestinian people -- would have damaged EU interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists."

The EU says it's the biggest donor to the Palestinian people and has been advocating for years for the two-state approach that has guided international diplomacy since the 1993 Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

However, some of its programs have been dogged by allegations that funds could be siphoned off for unintended use.

EU foreign ministers are slated to meet in Muscat, Oman, and by videoconference today to discuss the situation and determine what actions should be taken.

"The foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence must now be addressed. Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many," Varhelyi wrote.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Tara Copp, Seung Min Kim, Aamer Madhani, Raf Casert, Samuel Petrequin and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press.

FILE - The USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, arrives in Halifax on Oct. 28, 2022. The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

