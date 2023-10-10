Vegas intercepts Love three times

LAS VEGAS -- Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay's Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.

The Raiders' offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks.

Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.

Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.

The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after linebacker Spillane's interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.

That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.

And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford's interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon's 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion -- and a horse-collar tackle penalty -- put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.

The lead didn't hold up long. Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.

Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers gets past Green Bay Packers' Rudy Ford for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark celebrates his sack of Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)



Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

