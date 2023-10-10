Vegas intercepts Love three times

LAS VEGAS -- Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay's Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 on Monday night to stop a three-game skid.
The Raiders' offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.
Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks.
Both offenses struggled. The Raiders (2-3) gained 279 yards and the Packers (2-3) finished with 285.
Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers. The franchise last beat Green Bay in 1987 when it played in Los Angeles.
The Raiders took a 10-3 lead into halftime thanks to 9-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Meyers. Las Vegas had a chance for even bigger lead after linebacker Spillane's interception in the second quarter gave the Raiders possession at the Green Bay 7, but settled for a short field goal.
That kind of start was nothing new for the Packers, who have scored six first-half points in their past three games. They overcame a 17-0 deficit at the break two weeks ago to beat the New Orleans Saints, and last week outscored the Detroit Lions 17-7 in the second half but still lost by two touchdowns.
And, right on cue, the Packers opened the second half with Rudy Ford's interception of Garoppolo. That led to AJ Dillon's 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Later in the third quarter, Green Bay failed to take advantage of a short field. Love found Christian Watson without a defender within about 10 yards of him. The 77-yard completion -- and a horse-collar tackle penalty -- put the Packers at the 3. But Green Bay had to settle for a chip-shot field goal to go ahead 13-10.
The lead didn't hold up long. Josh Jacobs' 2-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter put Las Vegas back in front.