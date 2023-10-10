Woman, 46, killed in 3-vehicle crash

A Conway woman died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Aretha Swillie, 46, was a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on the highway near Hogan Lane at 12:41 p.m. when it rear-ended a 2007 Honda Civic, the report said. Swillie was thrown from the vehicle, according to the report.

After the Civic was hit, it crossed the centerline and hit a 2018 Kia Optima, the report said.

Four people were injured in the crash: Christopher Swillie of Morrilton, the 42-year-old driver of the Silverado; Tameria Franklin, 67, of Menifee, the driver of the Civic; Christopher Waddle, 34, of Morrilton, the driver of the Optima; and Shirley Rensell, 37, of Conway, a passenger in the Optima.

Conditions at the time of the crash, according to the report, were clear and dry.