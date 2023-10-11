5 Arkansas schools among 16 teams in Pine Bluff's 2023 King Cotton Classic

Overcast skies couldn’t dampen the mood Wednesday outside Simmons Bank in downtown Pine Bluff.

High school basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders gathered with community members, all excited to learn the field for the 2023 King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Sixteen teams from eight states and the District of Columbia will participate in this year’s boys basketball tournament, the fifth edition since its revival in 2018. It will be played Dec. 27-29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Pine Bluff High School returns as host alongside White Hall. Benton High School, Little Rock Christian Academy and Little Rock Central High School round out the group of five Arkansas schools in this year’s tournament.

The rest of the field includes three teams from Texas, two from Georgia, and one each from Pennsylvania, Alabama, Maryland, Florida, California and Washington, D.C.

As before, the tournament will consist of two brackets. The brackets are named “King” and “Creed,” the latter in honor of tournament founder Travis Creed, a Pine Bluff banking executive.

Pine Bluff will play in the King bracket, as will Little Rock Christian. Joining the two will be Duncanville (Texas) High School, Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, Pa.), Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.), Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), St. Joseph (Santa Maria, Calif.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Pine Bluff senior Austyn Dendy said he is glad to have a tournament of this stature in Pine Bluff.

“You could have it anywhere else, but you have it in Pine Bluff, Arkansas,” Dendy said. “It’s good for the community, because they get to come out and watch basketball. You hear all the negative stuff about Pine Bluff, but this is something positive to bring everybody out.”

White Hall will play in the Creed Bracket, as will Benton and Central. The rest of the bracket will consist of Silsbee (Texas) High School, Booker T. Washington High School (Houston), McDonough (Ga.) High School, Sandy Creek High School (Tyrone, Ga.) and Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School.

White Hall junior JaiChaunn Hayes said the Bulldogs are excited to play in the tournament again this year.

“It show you how Arkansas sports is excelling,” Hayes said. “We never really had anything like this growing up, so it’s great to just play the best players down here so we don’t got to travel that far, and just get the home feeling. Everybody can come watch you play.”

The King Cotton tournament is famous for the numerous star athletes who have participated over the years, and this year is no exception: At least 30 blue-chip recruits are scheduled to play. At least 35 athletes who played in King Cotton have gone on to play professionally, including three drafted by the NBA this year.

Tournament director Samuel Glover said that bringing in so many highly-touted recruits from across the nation does more than give fans in Pine Bluff great basketball. It also helps bring national attention to the Arkansas athletes who participate.

“If … they’re following all of these top-ranked kids, guess what? Their eyes are coming here,” Glover said. “And then they can see Austyn Dendy, Courtney Crutchfield, [Pine Bluff graduate] Jordon Harris, who may not have been heard of outside this region, and then next thing you know, they go back to California, and they say, ‘We just played some guys.’”

The King Bracket includes two reigning Arkansas state champions. Pine Bluff won the Class 5A title last year, while Little Rock Christian won 4A.

The Zebras are led by Dendy and fellow senior Courtney Crutchfield, both of whom have committed to play SEC football. Little Rock Christian sophomore J.J. Andrews is ranked No. 1 in Arkansas for the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. Senior Landren Blocker is committed to Louisiana Tech.

Little Rock Christian Academy coach Kyle Pennington said the Warriors are excited to join the field this year.

“Anytime you can get a tournament of this size with this grade of talent very close to home, you’re going to jump all over the invitation,” Pennington said. “We’ve got a great team, and we know that all the teams are great, so definitely looking forward to it.”

Archbishop Wood features Jalil Bethea, ranked seventh nationally by 247Sports — the Miami Hurricane's highest-ranked recruit in nearly 40 years, according to ESPN. St. Joseph brings junior Tounde Yessoufou, ranked eighth nationally by 247Sports. Westminster is led by sophomore Alex Constanza, ranked eighth nationally by ESPN.

Duncanville features juniors B.J. Davis-Ray and Kayden Edwards. Both are ranked among the top 10 players in Texas by 247Sports and hold numerous Power Five offers. Gonzaga features the No. 1 recruit in the D.C. metropolitan area, junior Nyk Lewis, as well as two others ranked in the top 100 nationally. St. Frances sophomore Jasiah Cannady has multiple Power Five offers.

In the Creed Bracket, Hayes, son of White Hall coach Josh Hayes, is ranked fourth in Arkansas by On3. Benton junior Terrion Burgess is ranked 17th nationally by 247Sports, and Central senior Annor Boateng is ranked No. 1 in Arkansas by ESPN.

Silsbee senior Jared Harris is ranked seventh in Texas and has committed to the University of Memphis, while Booker T. Washington senior Chris McDermott is ranked 15th in Texas by 247Sports. Sandy Creek senior Micah Smith is ranked 14th in Georgia, and McDonough junior Nigel Thomas is ranked 15th.

Pinson Valley has dedicated this season to Caleb White, who died in August after collapsing during a pickup game. White was the third-ranked player in Alabama, and this would have been his senior year.

The King Cotton Holiday Classic was originally played from 1983-99. It was revived by Go Forward Pine Bluff in 2018. Simmons Bank continues to be a title sponsor, but the tournament announced Wednesday that Central Moloney Inc. would be the new title sponsor.

Officials said CMI’s $75,000 sponsorship is a major boost to the tournament’s funding. In May, Pine Bluff voters rejected the renewal of the city's five-eighths percent sales tax that funds Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Tickets will be available at kingcottonclassic.org beginning in November.