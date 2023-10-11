Analysts: X has failed wartime test





Posts about the attack in Israel have led to confusion, misinformation and conflict on Elon Musk's X, exposing how his acquisition and policy changes have transformed the social media site into an unreliable resource during a time of crisis, researchers said.

Hours after Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip surged into Israel, carrying out the most significant attack of the country in decades, unverified photos and videos of missile airstrikes, buildings and homes being destroyed and other posts depicting military violence in Israel and Gaza swirled on the platform. Many of the posts repurposed old images of armed conflict, passing them off as new, and were pushed by anonymous accounts that carried blue checkmarks -- signaling that they had purchased verification under X's "premium" subscription service, formerly known as Twitter Blue. Other accounts posted military footage that actually originated from video games. A handful of viral falsehoods were pushed by far-right pundits on the platform, a common tactic for increasing engagement.

Mike Rothschild, a conspiracy theory researcher who has studied viral falsehoods on social media, said news of the attack on Israel was "the first real test of Elon Musk's version of Twitter and it failed spectacularly."

X, under Musk's ownership since October 2022, has made changes to its content-safety policies, with the consequences now glaringly apparent in this moment of geopolitical crisis, researchers said. Over the past year, the company loosened its platform's rules, cut trust-and-safety employees after previously saying it would expand the team, reinstated once-banned accounts and allowed people to pay for a checkmark on the social network.

Though falsehoods about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have spread on social media platforms across the internet, the researchers said the effect on X stood out as false posts became unavoidable.

"It's now almost impossible to tell what's a fact, what's a rumor, what's a conspiracy theory and what's trolling," Rothschild said. "Musk's changes haven't just made X useless during a time of crisis; they've made it actively worse." On Sunday, Musk recommended that users follow accounts known for spreading false or misleading information in a post that's since been deleted.

An X representative couldn't be reached for comment. An X Corp. account said Monday that there have been more than 50 million posts about the attack since it happened and that "a cross-company leadership group has assessed this moment as a crisis requiring the highest level of response." At the same time, "X believes that, while difficult, it's in the public's interest to understand what's happening in real time." The company suggested that users change their settings to control what media they see and pointed to an option to turn off visibility for posts with sensitive media.

Earlier Monday, X's safety account posted another message suggesting that the CommunityNotes feature will help users understand what they're seeing. "When critical moments happen, people on X share their perspective in real time," the company said in the post. "CommunityNotes is a way for people on X to add context to posts, helping the others understand more about what they are seeing. We add new contributors regularly and just added more today."

Imran Ahmed, chief executive officer of the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate said X's statement showed that the platform was pushing the burden for a solution onto its users. "We keep telling people that it's their job to wade through an ever-growing wave of misinformation that is increasingly indistinguishable from reality," said Ahmed, whose group is being sued by X Corp. after publishing research in July showing a rise in hate speech on the social network.

The platforms have a responsibility to create a safe environment for their users, including mitigating the risk of their tools becoming a threat to the public "by amplifying misinformation and hate and distorting the lens through which so many people see the world," especially in times of crisis, Ahmed added.

As news of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began to emerge Saturday, a far-right political commentator published a post on X that claimed to show video evidence of Palestinian militants going door-to-door and killing Israeli citizens. "Imagine if this was happening in your neighborhood, to your family," said the commentator, Ian Miles Cheong, who has frequently interacted with Musk on X.

Over three days, the short video gained nearly 50 million likes, shares and comments; it was viewed 12.7 million times on X. Later, a "community note" was attached to the post, noting that the video showed Israeli law enforcement -- not members of the Palestinian military group Hamas, but it wasn't clear how far the misleading post spread before the correction and the post remains live on the platform.

Cheong didn't respond to a request for comment.

A few hours later, a paid X account with an anonymous handle weighed in with a false post. "And there it is..." the account said. "The US is sending $8B worth of military aid to Israel." The post included a screenshot of what appeared to be a statement from the White House authorizing the aid to Israel.

No such statement has ever appeared on the United States government's website. The dateline and details in the screenshot were manipulated, copying a White House statement in July that announced financial aid for Ukraine, according to an independent misinformation researcher who posted a fact-check online. A community note was also added to the post on X, but the false claim was repeated in at least 1,400 other posts on the platform, not all of them with a label appended, according to research compiled by NewsGuard, a group that documents viral online posts as part of its work to assess the quality of websites and news outlets.



