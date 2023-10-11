Arkansas Activities Association suspends 23 Zebras, 12 Comets from next game

Twenty-three Pine Bluff High School and 12 Mills University Studies football players have been suspended one game for their roles in a postgame brawl last Friday.

The Arkansas Activities Association handed down the suspensions after video review.

A brawl between the teams erupted toward the end of the handshake line following the winning field goal in Mills’ 24-21 double-overtime victory over Pine Bluff at Jordan Stadium. The fighting occurred near the Pine Bluff sideline, and it led to other skirmishes between players and adults.

“After a diligent review of all of the video available, it is evident that the actions of students from both schools were integral in the initiation of the altercation that occurred between the two teams following the conclusion of the game,” the AAA said in a statement. “The video, while not clear enough to identify all participants, proves that many students on each team participated in the altercation or, to some degree, contributed to the escalation of the altercation.

“School district administrators and coaches from each school met with the AAA staff to review the video footage and were able to positively identify the majority of the individuals involved in the altercation or who contributed to the escalation of the altercation. These students will be disciplined according to policies of the AAA Sportsmanship Manual.”

The 23 Pine Bluff players will miss Friday’s game at White Hall. Mills is off this week, but the 12 suspended Comets will miss the Oct. 20 game at Robinson.

A message seeking comment was left for Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams. Mills Coach Cortez Lee declined comment but said he would be available later in the week.

Robinson (5-1, 4-0) leads the 5A-Central Conference, with Mills (6-1, 4-1), Pine Bluff (5-2, 4-1) and Morrilton (5-2, 4-1) tied for second. White Hall (3-3, 2-2) is fifth.

The top four teams in each conference qualify for the 5A state playoffs. Each team in the 5A-Central plays a total of eight conference games.