Ballet Arkansas opens season with multi-media ‘Wonderland’





Ballet Arkansas kicks off its 45th anniversary main stage performance season with the world premiere of "Wonderland: Alice's Epic Adventures," 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

This multi-media reimagining of Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is a partnership with Cranford Co., which has created dynamic projections via AI-generated technology and videography.

Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, has set choreography to music by Francis Poulenc, Bohuslav Martinu, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Peter Tchaikovsky and Felix Mendelssohn.

A cast of more than 65 community performers, ages 10-18, join the Ballet Arkansas company, all in elaborate costumes, to engage in "humor and hijinks," according to a news release.

Tickets are $25-$45; at evening performances, patrons of age get complimentary wine, courtesy of season sponsor Colonial Wines & Spirits. Call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 1, or visit balletarkansas.org/tickets.

Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and additional costumed characters will be on hand for the "Down the Rabbit Hole Tea," noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the theater. Attendees will see a suite from the ballet, be able to take photos with the cast and buy theme merchandise. Tickets are $40.



