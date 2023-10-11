Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ballet Arkansas opens season with multi-media ‘Wonderland’

by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 7:00 p.m.
Andrew Przybylowicz (left) dances the role of the Mad Hatter, with Matthew Larson-Arziari as the White Rabbit and Meredith Loy as Alice. (Ballet Arkansas/Matthew Sewell Photography)


Ballet Arkansas kicks off its 45th anniversary main stage performance season with the world premiere of "Wonderland: Alice's Epic Adventures," 7:30 p.m. today-Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

This multi-media reimagining of Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" is a partnership with Cranford Co., which has created dynamic projections via AI-generated technology and videography.

Michael Fothergill, Ballet Arkansas' executive and artistic director, has set choreography to music by Francis Poulenc, Bohuslav Martinu, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Peter Tchaikovsky and Felix Mendelssohn.

A cast of more than 65 community performers, ages 10-18, join the Ballet Arkansas company, all in elaborate costumes, to engage in "humor and hijinks," according to a news release.

Tickets are $25-$45; at evening performances, patrons of age get complimentary wine, courtesy of season sponsor Colonial Wines & Spirits. Call Tututix at (855) 222-2849, Option 1, or visit balletarkansas.org/tickets.

Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and additional costumed characters will be on hand for the "Down the Rabbit Hole Tea," noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the theater. Attendees will see a suite from the ballet, be able to take photos with the cast and buy theme merchandise. Tickets are $40.


Print Headline: Ballet Arkansas marks 45th anniversary with ‘Wonderland’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT