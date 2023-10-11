Benton County Community Risk Reduction now called Building Safety to clarify what department does





BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Community Risk Reduction Department has changed its name to the Building Safety Department.

The Building Safety Department is responsible for building permits, inspections and code compliance for unincorporated Benton County, according to a county news release.

Benton County Fire Marshal Gary Yarno oversees the department, which falls under Public Safety. Residents building a commercial or residential structure in unincorporated Benton County can request an inspection or permit through the county website, the release states.

Visit www.bentoncountyar.gov/building-safety/ for more information on inspections, permits and code compliance.



