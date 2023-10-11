Benton County officials continue work on 2024 budget; JPs seek cuts to proposed requests





BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court wants each of the county's elected officials to try to cut 2.5% from their proposed budgets for next year.

Justices of the peace voted at Tuesday's budget meeting to ask for the cut to deal with a current $1.5 million deficit in the 2024 proposed budget.

The Quorum Court is also challenged with whether to continue paying $800,000 annually in premium pay, with each county employee receiving $1,000. The Quorum Court approved the premium pay in 2021 in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

The county's total proposed budget for 2024 is $78 million; this year's budget is $72 million, according to Deborah Fischer, the county's comptroller.

Fischer said the county has just under 800 employees, which means about $800,000 would be added to the budget for the premium pay.

Justice of the Peace Brian Armas said he would rather take care of adding any new employees in next year's budget. The proposed budget included nine new employees for different departments at a cost of $700,000.

None of the new employees would receive the premium pay, Fischer said.

Justice of the Peace Joel Jones, who chairs the budget committee, said he favored taking care of current employees.

"I'm curious why we are doing premium pay when covid is over," Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger said the intent in 2021 of the premium pay was for retention and the morale of employees. He questioned what it would do to employees' morale if the Quorum Court did not go forward with the premium pay, but add the nine new positions to next year's budget.

Jones said the justices of the peace are already facing the challenge of cutting $1.5 million from the proposed budget, and adding the premium pay means they will have to cut more than $2 million.

Armas suggested the county could skip spending $750,000 next year for two fire trucks since the county purchased four trucks in this year's budget. Two other justices of the peace also mentioned cutting the fire trucks from the budget.

Robert McGowen, the county's administrator of public safety, said the county purchased two of the trucks with money from the general fund and two were purchased with federal money the county received in response to the pandemic.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said the new fire trucks are important for rural departments and residents. Anglin said the justices of the peace should look at cutting money from other departments if the fire trucks are not included in the budget.

"If you scrap the fire trucks I will be looking at other places to scrap," Anglin said.

Moore said he agreed with Anglin.

Jones said he was in favor of keeping the trucks in the budget.

Armas reiterated he was only talking about not buying the two trucks next year, since the county purchased four this year. Armas said it's a budget issue for him and he cares about fire services in the county.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he would rather employees receive the proposed 3% raises instead of the premium pay. Holloway also withdrew a new detective position from his budget request that would have cost the county $96,433.

County Judge Barry Moehring said he's reluctant to add the $800,000 to the budget and he believes it's important to explain to employees why the county could not continue with the premium pay.

Moehring said if the Quorum Court set aside the premium pay and asked elected officials to cut 2.5% from their budgets, the county would have a $180,000 surplus in the proposed budget instead of the $1.5 million shortfall. He said it's fair to ask each department to make such cuts.

Holloway said it will be difficult for him to go back and cut 2.5% or $700,000 from his budget.

Jones said he favored Moehring's suggestion to take the money for premium pay out of the county's reserves, since it will be a one-time expense.

The next budget meeting will be Tuesday after the Committee of the Whole meeting.



