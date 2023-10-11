Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville City Council approves land donations

by Mike Jones | Today at 2:00 a.m.
CITY HALL ON THE MOVE A new sign is seen on Tuesday Dec. 29 2020 at the new Bentonville City Hall building at 305 S.W A St. The city is preparing to move city hall from it's location near the square to the new building. Go to nwaonline.com/201230Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved two land donations from the Trailblazers in connection with the 8th Street Gateway Park...

Print Headline: Land donations will help Bentonville projects move forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT