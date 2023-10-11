Bentonville City Council approves land donations

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved two land donations from the Trailblazers in connection with the 8th Street Gateway Park...
Bentonville City Council approves land donationsby Mike Jones | Today at 2:00 a.m.
CITY HALL ON THE MOVE A new sign is seen on Tuesday Dec. 29 2020 at the new Bentonville City Hall building at 305 S.W A St. The city is preparing to move city hall from it's location near the square to the new building. Go to nwaonline.com/201230Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Land donations will help Bentonville projects move forward
