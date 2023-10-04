Broncos vs. Chiefs Player Props for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Thursday Night Football was good to us last week, and we are hoping for a repeat performance after we won four out of five of our player prop bets in the Bears-Commanders tilt.

As the Broncos head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Thursday, we are going to be a little more bold this time, and take multiple plus money bets. Why? No risk it, no biscuit!

This matchup has the potential for a lot of points. The Chiefs are favored by 10.5 and the total is set up at 47.5. We are going to buy into the idea that this will be high scoring. The Broncos have allowed an average of 36.2 points per game this year. No, that is not a typo. The Chiefs should be able to feast.

Meanwhile, the Broncos and Russell Wilson have scored more than 24 points per game this season, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Lets root for lots of scoring. In addition to the props below, I am also interested in TD props for Marvin Mims (+260) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+400). I almost never play touchdown props, but this Thursday feels like the right time to pull some tickets.

Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

I know ... game script says this may not happen. Why would Mahomes need to keep throwing the ball if they are up big and can just run all over Denvers Swiss cheese run defense? Well, I dont care. Ill say Mahomes does it because he CAN. I mean, were getting plus money here, people. Mahomes has one three-touchdown game this season (vs. the Bears) and hes due for another. His receivers are getting better and no team has allowed more passing TDs than the Broncos (13). Thats an average of 2.6 per game. Ill say the reigning MVP can make it to three.

Isiah Pacheco rushing TD (+105)

Are you sensing a theme here? We are all about plus-money for the Chiefs on Thursday night. Pacheco has a touchdown in each of his last three games played, despite being inefficient as a runner. His 3.8 red-zone looks per game lead all Chiefs players, and his three rushing TDs are tied with Travis Kelce for the overall touchdowns team lead.

Russell Wilson over 227.5 passing yards (-120)Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+150)

The Chiefs are allowing 219 passing yards per game, but following our logic about the Chiefs winning big, Ill bet that Wilson has to air it out for more than 227. The Chiefs have been stingy vs. the run, and Wilson has thrown for 330-plus yards twice this season. He has also thrown for two or more touchdowns in four of five games this season.

