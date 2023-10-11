Central Arkansas Water seeks to purchase office in Riverdale neighborhood and vacate East Capitol Avenue headquarters





Central Arkansas Water officials are seeking to vacate the James T. Harvey Administration Building on East Capitol Avenue in downtown Little Rock and relocate its headquarters to an office in the Riverdale neighborhood.

A draft resolution scheduled to come before Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners during a meeting on Thursday would authorize the purchase of a vacant office building and adjacent parking lot at 1500 Riverfront Drive for $6.5 million, plus closing costs.

The owner of the property containing the roughly 50,000-square-foot office building is the Branch Banking and Trust Company, according to the Pulaski County assessor's office.

The 2.79-acre parcel at 1500 Riverfront Drive was last appraised at approximately $3.5 million.

Central Arkansas Water has entered into a contract for the $6.5 million purchase, but the acquisition is contingent upon the board's approval, according to the draft resolution.

The current headquarters is located at 221 E. Capitol Ave. It is named for a former chief executive officer of Central Arkansas Water as well as the now-defunct Little Rock Municipal Water Works. Harvey died in 2012.

The East Capitol Avenue building was constructed by the city of Little Rock in 1973 and later expanded in the early 1980s, according to the draft resolution.

The document says that "on account of its age, important appurtenances" of the building, including its two elevators, elevator shafts and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and repair.

If the Riverfront Drive purchase is approved, no personnel will remain in the East Capitol Avenue building, according to Central Arkansas Water spokesperson Doug Shackelford.

In response to the question of whether the utility will attempt to sell the current headquarters, Shackelford wrote in an email, "We will make sure that the decision for the future of the old building is consistent with the Downtown Master Plan and will work with the city on that process."

Approximately 100 of Central Arkansas Water's 350 employees work out of the East Capitol Avenue building on a daily basis, according to Shackelford.

Asked about the gap between the $3.5 million appraisal and the proposed $6.5 million purchase price, Shackelford wrote, "This is part of the information that the board will look at on Thursday before they make a recommendation on this purchase."

During a Sept. 14 board meeting, Linda Smith, the utility's director of sustainability and facilities, told commissioners that officials with WER Architects as well as Cromwell Architects Engineers examined the problems with the current administration building and what it would take to repair them.

The approximately 40,000-square-foot building has major mechanical needs related to heat and air, Smith said.

On 22 occasions over the last 12 months, employees were unable to work because their work area was too hot or too cold, according to Smith.

She also noted the difficulty of obtaining parts for the building's elevator system. A renovation would trigger the need to install sprinklers, adding to the cost, she said.

Central Arkansas Water personnel would need to relocate for 12 to 18 months during a renovation, according to Smith. Renovating the current headquarters might cost $12 million, she said.

Smith outlined some other options that would utilize land owned by the utility, or land adjacent to utility property.

After a review, officials concluded that constructing a new four-story office building at the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant would interfere with the future needs of the plant related to water treatment, Smith said.

The Wilson option also would increase traffic in the neighborhood, Smith said. The water treatment plant is located at 338 Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock.

Slides shown to commissioners put the cost of constructing a new office at the Wilson plant at $13 million.

Another option was to construct a slightly smaller, 30,000-square-foot building on an overflow parking lot near the current administration building, though officials would have to meet the requirements of the local historic district, Smith said. The estimated cost was $13.7 million.

Officials also looked at property not owned by the utility adjacent to the Clearwater complex on South Shackleford Road, Smith said. The complex is shared with the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority.

Slides put the cost associated with the Clearwater option at $14 million.

The presentation during the Sept. 14 meeting was delivered as an update for commissioners, who were not asked to take a vote on any of the options.



