



Neighbor to Neighbor annual fundraiser

A Gold Glove signed by MLB great Torii Hunter.

A football signed by Razorback star and NFL player Keith Jackson.

A basketball signed by Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman.

Those are some of the live auction items available at this year's Neighbor to Neighbor Bingo Burger Bash & Silent/Live Auction to be held from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

"Join us for our biggest fundraiser of the year and enjoy an evening of bingo, burgers, awesome prizes and live and silent auction items. All proceeds go to fulfilling our mission of feeding the hungry in Jefferson County and providing services to people in crisis," said Pat Tate, executive director.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling the office at (870) 534-2883. Tickets are limited.

Other live auction items include a Harlem Globetrotter basketball, signed by legendary player Geese Ausbie, and Lagos jewelry from Sissy's Log Cabin.

"For nearly 40 years, Neighbor to Neighbor has served Jefferson County by providing a daily hot meal to anyone who is hungry, monthly food from our food pantry, free clothing and household goods from our Clothes Closet, and assistance with utility bills and medications," Tate said. "Each month, Neighbor to Neighbor provides over 880 food sacks to more than 700 families. We also serve more than 1,500 hot, healthy lunches each month, and help hundreds of people with overdue bills every year."

The pantry partners with the Arkansas Food Bank, United Way, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and many other local churches and organizations to fulfill its mission. Without the support of these organizations and donations from many caring individuals, businesses, and local civic organizations, the agency would not be able to carry out its work.

In addition, Neighbor to Neighbor provides special services for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With the help of Saracen Casino and Resort, Petit Jean Meats and UAPB, the agency distributes holiday food baskets of turkeys or hams and all the holiday fixings. Clients with children ages 2-12 can also sign up for toys for Christmas.

"Neighbor to Neighbor depends on donations and fundraisers for our survival,"Tate said. "Thank you for your support!"

Turning Point free feeding program

Turning Point Youth Center's Kid's Kafe, 508 S. Mulberry St., is available for at-risk youth ages two to 18.

The center is offering free nutritional meals Monday through Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.Enrichment activities are also included in this after-school program such as mentoring, tutoring and gardening. Transportation is provided. Yolanda Pitts is the director, according to a news release. Details: (870) 643-6540.

Agency announces bike agreement

Go Forward Pine Bluff signed an agreement with the International Mountain Bike Association to assist Go Forward's trails committee with phase one of its bike trails program, according to a news release.

IMBA will be on site in Pine Bluff with their engineers in January 2024. A preliminary plan for phase one has been drafted by Ken and Sandra Fisher with assistance from other committee members Larry Reynolds, Joey Gieringer and Ron Powell. Extended bike trails as well as intercity trails are also planned in the near future, according to a news release.

This initial step in the development of a bike trails system around Pine Bluff was funded by a $10,000 grant authored by Owen Mouser of Go Forward and a matching grant by IMBA. The bike trails committee has been meeting for three years and working with IMBA's guidance. The Fishers attended a IMBA conference in Fayetteville which contributed to the process, according to the release.

Locals earn Fulbright scholarships

Local students earned scholarships this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Ashton Laurent of Pine Bluff received the Francis Medaris Orchestra Scholarship and University of Arkansas Department of Music Scholarship.

India Young of Warren received the Joseph A. Thalheimer Memorial Scholarship.

Jennifer Miller of DeWitt earned the Glenn William Hodges Endowed Scholarship.

Jarod King of Pine Bluff earned the Frances Greer and Herman Harrison Hankins Endowed Scholarship.

The awards are part of 960 scholarships totaling $1.6 million given to Fulbright College students in the arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences disciplines, according to a news release.

Event offers free dental care to veterans

Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans, will be offered Nov. 3. The event is coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at these locations: Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, and Arkadelphia, according to a news release.

Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes.

Veterans will be assigned an appointment time at the clinic nearest to their location. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Priority will be given to acute or urgent treatments. No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of Operation Stand Down.Operation Stand Down will be hosted by the Arkansas International College of Dentistry and Delta Dental of Arkansas is providing leadership, volunteer and financial support for the event, according to a news release.

Two Delta Dental executives and five current or previous board members are among the dentists planning and volunteering at the event. The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation serves as the major financial sponsor with a $15,000 grant for dental supplies to be shared among participating dental clinics.

Cara Jones, DDS, of Little Rock and Pine Bluff, board member, Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is among participants.



