Compromise necessary to pass a farm bill, Boozman tells Little Rock Rotary

The deadline to reauthorize the federal farm bill that defines federal policies governing food programs, supports farmers and agricultural businesses, and provides community...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Compromise necessary to pass a farm bill, Boozman tells Little Rock Rotaryby Cristina LaRue | Today at 1:51 a.m.
SFR Seed CEO Hallie Shoffner (second from left) and U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward participate in a panel discussing the reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill at a Rotary Club of Little Rock meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Print Headline: Boozman: Farm bill relies on compromise
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT