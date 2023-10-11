Sections
Compromise necessary to pass a farm bill, Boozman tells Little Rock Rotary

by Cristina LaRue | Today at 1:51 a.m.
SFR Seed CEO Hallie Shoffner (second from left) and U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward participate in a panel discussing the reauthorization of the federal Farm Bill at a Rotary Club of Little Rock meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.


The deadline to reauthorize the federal farm bill that defines federal policies governing food programs, supports farmers and agricultural businesses, and provides community...

