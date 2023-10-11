Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

DROPPING THE HAMMER | Don't leave home without your scanner

by Daniel McFadin, Jared Haas | Today at 9:46 a.m.
AJ Allmendinger (16) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are back to talk about NASCAR's annual race on the Charlotte Roval. They dissect AJ Allmendinger's upset win in the playoffs, plus Daniel's vacation to Charlotte and the Wood Brothers Museum. 

Then, our heroes react to the underwhelming and head scratching 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule before previewing Sunday's race at Las Vegas.

