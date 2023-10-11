DROPPING THE HAMMER | Don't leave home without your scanner

Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas are back to talk about NASCAR's annual race on the Charlotte Roval. They dissect AJ Allmendinger's upset win in the playoffs, plus Daniel's vacation to Charlotte and the Wood Brothers Museum.

Then, our heroes react to the underwhelming and head scratching 2024 NASCAR Cup schedule before previewing Sunday's race at Las Vegas.

