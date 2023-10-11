Electric bikes to be focus at convention





BENTONVILLE -- PeopleForBikes' SHIFT'23 conference will be held Oct. 16-18.

Industry leaders will discuss the future of the fastest-growing sector of the bike industry: electric bicycles, according to a news release.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., will kick off the convention and set the stage for talks on how e-bikes can be a part of the solution to many problems facing communities today, the news release from PeopleForBikes says.

Blumenauer introduced the Bicycle Commuter Act and co-sponsored the E-BIKE Act, according to the release. He is co-chairman of the Congressional Bike Caucus.

Blumenauer will speak from 9 to 9:15 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the meeting's online agenda.

Commissioner Mary Boyle of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission will keynote the conference, sharing her perspective on the future of federal e-bike regulations, including priorities for lithium ion batteries, bicycle regulations, product certification and rider safety, the release says.

Boyle will speak from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Oct. 17, according to the online agenda.

Both speaking events will be held at Record, 104 S.W. A St.

Leaders from New York City and across the country will discuss insights for safely expanding the use of electric bicycles nationwide, said Dr. Ash Lovell, PeopleForBikes' electric bicycle policy and campaign director.

It's crucial that riders and the industry prioritize safety to prevent dangerous incidents, the release says.

Melinda Hanson from the Equitable Commute Project and Alex Logemann from DoorDash will discuss partnerships and safety initiatives that are helping New Yorkers address e-bike battery issues, according to the release.

Visit shift.peopleforbikes.org online to register for the event. Registration costs $795.



