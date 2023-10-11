Former Augusta High School principal, coach arrested on sexual assault, indecency charges

The Arkansas State Police on Tuesday arrested a former principal and coach at Augusta High School on sexual assault and indecency charges following allegations that he abused students, a Wednesday news release states.

Jacob Shafer, 33, of Palestine, who coached softball at the school, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, both felonies, the release states.

The Augusta School District fired Shafer earlier this year after allegations surfaced that he had behaved inappropriately with girls enrolled at the school, according to the release. In July, the Woodruff County prosecutor asked state police investigators to step in.

Shafer was being held in the Woodruff County jail on Wednesday, the release states.