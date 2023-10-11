Guns at school on rise, but not on news radar

In the United States, where gun violence has soared since the pandemic began, 1 in 47 school-age children -- 1.1 million students -- attended a school where at least one gun was found and reported on by the media in the 2022-23 school year.

But the true number is almost certainly far higher. A Washington Post survey of 51 of the country's largest school systems showed that 58% of seizures in those districts during the last academic year were never publicly reported by news organizations. Those same districts said the number of guns recovered on campus rose sharply in recent years, mirroring the growing prevalence of firearms in many other public places.

The guns were discovered practically everywhere -- book bags, lockers, trash cans, bathrooms, cars, pockets, purses, bulging behind waistbands and hidden above bathroom ceiling tiles. Some were brought by accident, others to show off. In many cases, police alleged, they were brought to end lives.

A Florida 16-year-old was caught after taking selfies with a pink-handled pistol in a high school restroom. In Georgia, a teacher found a handgun inside a diaper bag, and in Illinois, a 10-year-old girl smuggled in a gun that belonged to her mother, a corrections officer.

At an Ohio high school, a mass shooting plot was foiled, police said, after a student found a lone bullet in a restroom and reported it. In New Mexico, a 26-year-old posing as a Sheriff's deputy confidently strolled the halls of his former high school with a pistol on his hip; and in Indiana, a man brought a gun to campus because he wanted to prove that schools were not safe. At a Michigan high school graduation, after a fight broke out in the parking lot, police found a .40-caliber gun modified to fire like a machine gun hidden inside a 19-year-old's pant leg. Each case resulted in criminal charges.

School resource officers often play an essential role in learning who has a gun and seizing it, according to cases reviewed by The Washington Post and interviews with experts. While often seen as a controversial presence on campus, such officers can be crucial in gaining the trust of students and staff, school-safety experts say, and in taking swift action to stop school shootings before they happen.

Anonymous tip apps and systems can also be instrumental; one system that debuted in 2018 has averted at least 15 planned school shootings since then, according to the organization that runs the system. But clear backpacks and metal detectors at school entrances, while reassuring to parents, do little to stop students from slipping guns through side and rear doors. Overall, experts say, expensive weapons-detection technology is no substitute for a school community where children trust adults enough to tell them when something appears to be wrong.

Some schools and districts openly communicate with parents and staff about weapons seized on campus, creating a dialogue that can teach more parents to lock up their guns at home and lead to more anonymous tips. Many other schools and districts, however, hoping to avoid public scrutiny or raise alarm, have tried to limit who gets information when guns are seized.

In Prattville, Ala., a mother learned from her son that he had a gun pointed at his face at school, while the principal told parents no students were in imminent danger during the incident. Police in Golden Valley, Minn., complained in March that middle school officials waited five days to notify them of two boys who appeared to be posing for social media pictures while holding a gun in the school bathroom; a spokesperson for the Robbinsdale Area Public Schools district said officials have worked since then to improve the school-police partnership.

THE NEWS GAP

Even an exhaustive review of local news sources cannot account for guns carried into schools undetected, gun seizures never disclosed by districts and guns found on campuses located in communities underserved by news organizations. Still, The Washington Post's survey recorded guns recovered at schools in rural, suburban and urban areas, in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

And those reports tell just part of the story.

To get a fuller picture, the newspaper asked the country's 100 largest school districts to share data on guns seized over the last five school years. While many districts said they do not track the number of guns found on their campuses, disclosures from 51 of them illuminated the gap between what's reported in the news and what happens in schools.

In those districts, representing 6.3 million students, 515 guns were found during the 2022-2023 school year. Only 42% of those incidents received any media attention, and the rate of news coverage varied widely between cities. In DeKalb County, Ga., for example, just two of the 24 guns found on campuses were reported on, while in Louisville, nearly every gun seizure -- 24 out of 26 -- led to a news story.

Some local news outlets are stretched too thin to learn about gun seizures in schools, especially if administrators aim to keep incidents quiet, experts said. Other communities experience so much violence that the confiscation of an unfired weapon from a school building filled with children doesn't rate as news.

"In many ways, these scares at schools are no longer newsworthy," said Nick Mathews, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri who studies American media deserts. "And that's rather terrifying."

The Washington Post found that the number of campus gun seizures spiked significantly between the 2018-2019 school year and the 2022-2023 school year -- a five-year period that, following the pandemic shutdowns, also has seen significantly more behavioral problems in school. The 47 districts for which the newspaper was able to obtain data of five full school years saw a 79% increase in guns found on campuses over that time frame. In many communities, the number of guns found has more than doubled, a trend that mirrors a precipitous rise in school shootings.

In the last full school year before the pandemic, the Arlington Independent School District in Texas found one gun on its campuses. Last school year, that number ballooned to 19. In the Gwinnett County School District in Georgia, the number of guns found jumped from four to 17 over the same period. And in Omaha Public Schools, the tally went from 1 in the 2018-2019 school year to 11 last school year.

"Kids are more likely to carry firearms, and even to bring firearms into school, if they have been victims of violence themselves, if they aren't connected to a community, if they have post-traumatic stress," said Megan Ranney, a leading firearm-injury researcher and dean of the Yale School of Public Health. "We've got a lot of kids who are scared ... maybe have lost parents from covid, maybe have lost community connections because of shutdowns of community groups during covid. And then add on to it increased access to firearms. A lot of guns bought over the last couple of years. It becomes a perfect storm."

Though many students brought firearms that they found unlocked in their own homes, the newspaper's findings also illustrate the sprawling nature of the illegal gun trade in the United States.

According to media reports, a gun stolen in Las Vegas found its way into the hands of a 16-year-old at a Lawrence, Mass., high school; another 16-year-old brought a gun stolen in Georgia to his Manchester, Conn., high school; in Columbus, Ohio, a high-schooler showed up with a gun stolen in Martin County, Fla.; and in Nashville, a 17-year-old came to school with two loaded pistols in his backpack, one of them stolen out of Madison, Ala.

Federal law prohibits guns on K-12 campuses, with exceptions for licensed carriers. Last school year, charges against minors found with firearms on campuses varied widely, according to the news reports reviewed by The Washington Post: Some faced only school-issued suspensions, while other were charged with felonies. About 15 percent of gun seizures reported in local media involved adults who were not students at the school. Nearly all of those adults faced state-level charges related to carrying firearms in prohibited areas.

The vast majority of campus gun seizures reported by news organizations involved high-schoolers -- the median age was 16, according to newspaper's survey. But authorities found guns on at least 31 students age 10 or younger during the 2022-2023 academic year, the news stories said. As is the case in most school shootings, the majority of those guns were brought to campus by children who could not legally purchase a firearm on their own.

CULTURE CHANGE

As the number of guns seized in Gwinnett County, Ga., schools spiked in recent years, senior officials resolved to bolster security and push for a culture change.

The 180,000-student system, the largest in Georgia, had been in talks with Centegix, a security system that allows staff to wear a badge that is integrated with camera surveillance and can be pressed to alert security staff of an emergency. And the county had considered supplementing an anonymous tip phone hotline with an anonymous tip smartphone application.

As of this school year, both measures are in place. Gwinnett schools also added more counselors and 21 more school resource officers over the summer, bringing the total number of officers in its 142 schools to 113.

Top school officials are encouraging students to speak up about security threats and celebrating those whose tips lead to enforcement action -- without naming the student, which could bring backlash.

"While any weapon found in our schools is not a positive thing, we expect -- and we're communicating with our families -- that we will see more weapons found in our schools because we're building this culture that it's okay to report it," said Bernard Watson, the school system's director of media and community relations. "We would much rather catch it on the front end than have to investigate after something bad happens."

The value of student reporting is something Ken Trump, a school safety expert who travels the country advising schools and staffs, stresses when training school leaders. "The number one way you find out about a weapon or a plot is from a kid who comes forward and tells an adult they trust," he said.

Increasingly, though, schools are turning to surveillance, metal detectors and artificial-intelligence-driven technology rather than dedicating hours of professional training to teaching staff how to foster those relationships, experts said.

No matter how advanced, a weapons detection system is only as effective as a school's adherence to sound security protocols, experts said. In Cleveland last October, a high school student with a disassembled AR-15-style rifle in his backpack bypassed metal detectors by entering a back door. A district spokesperson said the entrance was subsequently closed to all students. Other schools have reported students being let into buildings by their friends at unmonitored entrances or hiding weapons outside and retrieving them during gym class or other outdoor activities.

"The school community demands you do something, do anything, do it better and do it now," Trump, the school safety expert, said of the reliance on weapons-detection technology. "It solves a political and community relations problem as much, if not more, than a school safety problem."

Orion Young, a school resource officer, walks through the hallways at Vernal Middle. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Kim Raff.



One of dozens of cameras around the campus of Vernal Middle School in Utah this year. The cameras have facial and license plate recognition software. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Kim Raff.

