Homemakers extol organizing





Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club met Sept. 26 at White Hall Library. Community Service Chairman Kay Cromwell collected cereal from members for the White Hall Food Pantry, according to a news release.

President Karen Needler welcomed everyone. Jay Needler read the Thought from Joshua Becker: "Your home is a living space not a storage space. The less you own the easier organizing becomes."

Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint: "Focus on cleaning one area or one room at a time - It's a great way to keep track of your progress."

Jim Wilson read the inspiration from Ecclesiastes 3:6. Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question: Are you a hoarder, clutterer, organizer, or neat freak? Eleven members and one guest, Tonya Dalby, were present.

Kathy Wilson presented the program on "Tips for Organizing & Tidying up -- Stop Hoarding!" Wilson said people are interested in organizing their home to save time, energy and money. Where do you start? Choose one corner of a room and work your way out. Or, if you don't have time to empty an entire closet, and then organize everything, start with one drawer.

She presented several hints and suggestions:

1. If you store items where first used, you will save many steps and much time searching for the items.

2. All gift baskets can be used in many rooms. Kitchen for oven mitts, dry dish towels, etc.

3. Clear - If containers are clear, you don't have to open them to see what is stored inside.

4. Donate - Use cardboard box to collect items that are no longer needed. Donate them to your favorite charity.

5. Shoes - No matter what you paid for the shoes, your feet will appreciate you getting rid of them if they hurt your feet.

6. Hooks - Can be used on doors for bathrobes or towels.

7. Kitchen - Store appliances in cabinets if not used daily, to give more counter space and less items to clean.

8. Towels - Can be rolled in baskets for a welcome sight for guests.

9. Elbow - When storing items, remember that the elbow height uses the least energy. Think about the amount of energy used to get a stored item: Bottom shelf of cabinet - 11 times more energy; First bottom shelf of cabinet - 4½ times more energy; Top shelf of cabinet - 4 times more energy and First upper shelf - 2 times more energy. More information on this was provided in the handout.

Upcoming events include Delta District Rally on Oct. 17.

At the end of the meeting a Fall Word Scramble game was played and Elizabeth Wall was the winner. Karen Needler, Sarah Payton and Kathy Wilson were hostesses for the meeting.

For people who want more information on the organizing topic, they may contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service. (870) 534-1033. For more on Extension Homemakers, call any member or Kizer.



