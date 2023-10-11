Nicole Nishida, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County sheriff's office, said the extent of several deputies' injuries was unknown as at least four deputies were hospitalized after a fire during a "training incident" in Castaic, Calif.

Roxanne Wilson, the wife of Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., in "an assault" witnessed by two medical technicians, forcibly jammed medicine into her 98-year-old mother's mouth with a fork and flooded her mouth with water "until she was choking," according to a Lexington County sheriff's office incident report.

Zhivko Kotsev, Bulgaria's Interior Ministry chief secretary, said 12 people arrested on suspicion of illegally exporting dual-use goods to Russia that can be used by the Russian military in Ukraine included citizens of Bulgaria, Russia and Belarus.

Perry Lott, 61, who spent 30 years in prison, said he "can finally shut this door and move on with my life" after Pontotoc County District Judge Steven Kessinger issued a final order exonerating him of a 1987 rape and burglary in Oklahoma.

Nicole Jacques, a spokesperson for owners of the Grace Bailey schooner in Maine, said Emily Mecklenburg, a 40-year-old physician of Rockland, was declared dead after she was evacuated from the vessel that was struck by its main mast.

Kiran Kimbrough, an Atlanta police officer, plans to appeals his termination for fatally stunning a 62-year-old man during a dispute over a traffic ticket, as he "vehemently denies any wrongdoing or policy violations," his attorney, Lance LoRusso, said in a statement.

Travis Gienger, a landscape and horticulture teacher of Anoka, Minn., won the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and set a world record in the state for the heaviest pumpkin after growing a gourd weighing 2,749 pounds.

Krzysztof Zapart and Piotr Halas, a Polish piloting team, were injured and taken to a hospital after the hot air balloon they were racing in an international competition crashed into a Crandall, Texas, power line and exploded, race officials said.

Erika Aklufi, a lieutenant with Santa Monica, Calif., police, said authorities worked to detain a man who scaled a Ferris wheel wearing a backpack and acted "as if he does [have a bomb] until we can prove that he doesn't."