



Democracy imperiled

The sad truth is that a large enough percentage of Americans have been hoodwinked to put our democracy in jeopardy. Rabble-rousers rabbled long enough until a lot of decent people started to really put stock into what was being told and sold.

The rabble-rousers got rich and/or richer selling vitriolic half-truths and outright lies and spewing ideology they really didn't believe themselves. Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and others helped create an atmosphere of confusion, chaos and anger, etc., and they sold their wares. For a while I was one of their customers.

In 2016 many Americans weren't too enamored of the choices to be the next president of the U.S. It was as much an anti-Clinton vote as it was a pro-Trump vote. Donald Trump proved himself over and over again to have his own interests at heart. I liked some of his policies, but can no longer stomach whatever else comes with him.

If Jan. 6, 2021, does not cause enough buyers to be aware and DJT is re-elected, then we will continue to reap what we sow. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, etc., have proven that a few extremists can cause major damage if they are left unchecked.

Actions have consequences; think soberly.

CHARLES KREMERS

Subiaco

Photo didn't offend

I was so taken by last Sunday's picture of the beautiful couple announcing their marriage that I copied it and posted it on Facebook so our friends could see it. I know they were not the first same-sex couple featured in the wedding section; however, I want to thank the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for allowing it.

Unfortunately, some people are not ready to face reality and the truth of human nature. I should have sent this letter last week. Seeing the letter in Monday's DemGaz, I knew I had to express the other view. I was not offended, and I doubt many were.

TIM BLEWETT

Little Rock

One stops the show

An early 1950s rhythm and blues song by Stick McGee said, "One monkey don't stop no show." Apparently, Mr. McGee was about three-quarters of a century too early to see:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville single-handedly hold up hundreds of promotions and other functions of our Department of Defense;

Rep. Matt Gaetz using his forced single-call rule to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House; or

solitary District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk halting nationwide use of the two-decades-successful mifepristone.

What have we come to, that a lone objector can have that much stopping power? I know this is probably a never-happen thing, but if we do ever get back to sensible give-and-take working out of legislative problems, it would be a wonderful idea to rewrite things so that one monkey really don't stop no show.

GEORGE SEGRAVES

Diamond City

Foreign policy failure

Well, it seems our foreign-policy expert in the White House has failed once again. After giving $6 billion to Iran as apparent ransom to obtain release of American hostages, Iran-backed Hamas has attacked Israel and, at this writing, killed more than an estimated 1,000 Jews, including soldiers and civilians. Many are women and children who have been murdered or are being held as hostages. Some of the killed or captured are American citizens. The brutality appears to be similar to that used by ISIS. Biden's unsuccessful attempt to appease Iran has failed.

But let's not forget the other foreign-policy failures of Joe Biden. His poorly planned withdrawal from Afghanistan cost the lives of 13 American soldiers plus untold numbers of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. A sixth-grader could have made smarter decisions.

Other failures include North Korea, which has resumed its hostile shooting of missiles, some of which have gone over Japan. China has exponentially increased its hostile activities toward Taiwan. Russia has invaded Ukraine despite our $75 billion in financial and military assistance for Ukraine. And worse, it appears Russia, China and North Korea have formed some type of economic and/or military alliance.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention that none of these hostilities took place during the administration of Donald Trump. Whether they thought he was irrational, crazy or what, they feared Donald Trump, and I believe fear prevents totalitarian regimes from acting. Joe Biden, and his entire foreign and military administration, is a complete failure.

Pundits were happy to tell us that Trump would get us into a nuclear war. The way I see it, Joe Biden has us closer to this horrid event than Trump ever was.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock



