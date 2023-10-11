Lions looking for win at Mississippi Valley

With the bye week over, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team is now turning its focus to Saturday's road trip.

The Golden Lions will make the short drive to play Mississippi Valley State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Itta Bena, Mississippi, with both teams seeking their first SWAC win.

UAPB (1-4, 0-2 SWAC) coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions had a great bye week.

"Had us a great bonding opportunity as a team just getting to know the players, and the players getting to know the coaches," Hampton said. "Obviously, we needed that, playing five-straight weeks and a lot of close games... We're excited about where we're headed as a program and excited about getting on the field. Had practice [Sunday], so we're ready to roll for this upcoming week."

MVSU (0-5, 0-2) may represent UAPB's best chance for a win since beating Miles College in the home opener. The Delta Devils have played some of the best HBCU teams in the nation such as Florida A&M and North Carolina Central, but they are also 0-2 against Division II foes.

This will be the first meeting between the longtime SWAC rivals since April 3, 2021, a 24-17 UAPB win in Itta Bena. The teams had previously played every season but haven't met since Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman joined the conference, preventing the league from playing a round-robin schedule.

This will be MVSU's homecoming game as well as the Delta Devils' second home game this season at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Injury problems linger

UAPB continues to deal with a few injuries to key players. Sophomore defensive end Anas Luqman has missed the past three games, and Hampton said he will not play Saturday. Luqman, whom Hampton called UAPB's best defensive player, had four sacks in the first two games against Tulsa and Tennessee State.

Redshirt freshman running back Johness Davis is still working to return from injury. He remains UAPB's leading rusher with 282 yards this season despite having played limited snaps the past three games. After carrying the ball 17 times against Tulsa and 24 times against Tennessee State, Davis has 10 carries in the past three games for 33 yards.

He did not play at Alabama A&M. He tried to play against Southern but quickly realized he couldn't and carried the ball only twice. Hampton on Monday said Davis practiced Sunday as UAPB prepares for MVSU.

Fellow running back Michael Jamerson left the Southern game with an apparent injury. Hampton did not provide an update on his status.

MVSU coach respects Hampton

Saturday's matchup involves two teams with first-year head coaches attempting to rebuild a program.

MVSU coach Kendrick Wade, a former Delta Devil player, took over the program this offseason. He, like Hampton, is in his first year as a collegiate head coach.

Wade said Monday he respects the way Hampton is attempting to rebuild the Golden Lions.

"The more I listen to Coach Hampton, the more I realize, we're both trying to do this thing the right way," Wade said. "We're not rushing the process. We're not trying to skip steps to just get to these victories. We both trying to do it the right way."

SWAC games often close

The SWAC has seen several close games across the conference this season.

UAPB's SWAC opener was decided by a touchdown at Alabama A&M. Three of the five SWAC games played last week were decided by 7 points or less, including Alcorn State's 25-24 home win against Grambling State.

Hampton said the abundance of close games doesn't surprise him.

"You have one team that may be slightly better than other ones, but at the end of the day, we all got the same players," Hampton said. "Some just have more than others. Some may have more finances than others, but we all got really good players. The coaching in this league is second to none... I coached at the Power Five level, and I can tell you this: A lot of the guys I coached with probably couldn't coach on this level."

Hampton said he expects another good football game Saturday at MVSU.