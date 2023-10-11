LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band perform at NLR’s Simmons Bank Arena

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
501 E. Ninth St.
(501) 372-4000; arkmfa.org
5-8 p.m.: Magos Herrera ($45)
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3003 W. Markham St.
(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com
6-9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman
◼️ River Market Live
400 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com
6-8 p.m.: Dazz & Brie
◼️ Roosevelt Thompson Library
38 Rahling Circle
(501) 821-3060
6:30 p.m.: The Quapaw Quartet
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Hannah Dasher ($15-$108)
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: Saltwound, MouthBreather, Krypt, Hypertension
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: JD Simo ($20)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Cliff Prowse, Matt Sammons
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Bree Ogden
◼️ YaYa's Euro Bistro
17711 Chenal Parkway
(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com
5:30-8:30: Amber Violet
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar
15228 Interstate 30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl
◼️ Revival
226 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with vocalist Deborah Swiney
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Noah Donoho
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar
3324 N. State Line Ave.
(870) 774-5225
9 p.m.: TJ McAlexander
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
Fridays on the Lawn
5-8 p.m.: Funkanites
◼️ The Busker
1304 Main St.
(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
9-11 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: Tiny Desk contest: Common Roots (Fayetteville), Lead Pipe Conservatory Band (Harrison), Ethel Tamara, featuring Concrete Rose (Helena-West Helena) ($15-$80)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers
◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum
200 E. Third St.
(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com
5-8 p.m.: The Jellies
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2 a.m.: Billy Jones
◼️ Old State House Museum
300 W. Markham St.
(501) 324-9685; arkansasheritage.com
5-8 p.m.: Joshua Asante
◼️ The Oyster Bar
8 p.m.: Ted Ludwig
◼️ Rev Room
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kody West, with Gannon Fremin & CCREV ($15 advance, $20 day of show)
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Black Gurl cq Magic
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late)
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
Dogtown Throwdown
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
7-10 p.m.: Chris DeClerk (free)
10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeremy Porter & The Tacos
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Lypstik Hand Grenade
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 501-2729
8 p.m.: The Honky Tonk Kings
ARKADELPHIA
◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts
800 Main Street
(870) 246-9864; arkadelphiafestivalofthearts.org
3 p.m.: deFrance
4 p.m.: Fonky Donkey
5 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
6:30 p.m.: Midnight South
8 p.m.: Drew Green
9:30 p.m.: Dazz & Brie
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19
(501) 205-0576
8:45 p.m.: Modern Vintage
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ The Heist (above The Vault)
723 Central Ave.
(501) 596-8800; heist723.com
7-10 p.m.: Dean Agus
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words
◼️ Vapors Live
315 Park Ave.
(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com
7 p.m.: Dreams: A tribute to Fleetwood Mac ($25-$45)
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jack Bennett
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: San Michel
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Travis Matthews and Company
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
8 p.m.: The Syndicate
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
9 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons
◼️ Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge
10700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com
7 p.m.: Vibe Brothers ($20)
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ The Oyster Bar
3-6 p.m.: Ashley Morris
6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3 p.m.: Rodger King
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kenny Fiedler and the Cowboy Killers, with Casey Shelden ($10-$78)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
Dogtown Throwdown (outdoors)
7 p.m.- 1 a.m.: The Funkanites (free)
◼️ Renown Music Swap Meet
Park Hill Historic District
6929 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
(501) 392-6257
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Renown Music students and teachers
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
8 p.m.: Alice Cooper ($49.50-$149.50)
ARKADELPHIA
◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts
1 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways
2:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown
3:30 p.m.: Posey Hill
5 p.m.: Jody Evans
6:30 p.m.: Mae Estes
8 p.m.: Tigirily Gold
9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns
BODCAW - ROSSTON
◼️ Miracle Farms Market
615 Nevada 15 Road
(870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com
10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Cox Family
BENTON
◼️ Revival
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Anthony Price & the Southern Front Band
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: The City Boys ($5)
◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall
Beatrice Hall Street
(501) 450-3265; uca.edu
7:30 p.m.: The Bacon Brothers ($30-$50)
EL DORADO
◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: Sean Michel
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Thompson
◼️ The Heist
7-10 p.m.: Mary Allison (Mary Amazing)
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site
7 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Donnie Lee Strickland
◼️ Sand Trap Sports Bar
4501 N. Arkansas 7, Suite 6
(501) 226-0004
7-9 p.m.: All Over the Road
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: PHED
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Yogoman & Bongo Jac featuring Big Buck
◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar
9 p.m.: Magnolia Brown
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse
9 p.m.: Aces & 8's
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: King George – A George Strait tribute and dance band ($15)
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3-5 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
7 p.m.: Doohicker
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
MONDAY
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5 p.m. Ol' Puddinhead
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jocko
◼️ White Water Tavern
7 p.m.: Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Sleepy Zuhoski ($12 advance, $16 day of show)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: housetreehouse
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884
7:30 p.m.: deFrance
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8-11:45 p.m.: Audiobaton, with Diamond States, Sonic Fuzz ($10)
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
CABOT
◼️ Fire & Stone
2541 W. Main St.
(501) 843-3337
6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
MORRILTON
◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill
1502 Oak St.
(501) 354-1900
6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
WALDRON
◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Fest
1308 Turkey Track Drive
(479) 637-3717
4-11 p.m.: SpringStreet
