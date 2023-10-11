Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band perform at NLR’s Simmons Bank Arena

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 7:00 p.m.
Ringo Starr, who supplanted Pete Best as The Beatles drummer in 1962, is returning to Central Arkansas with the latest version of what he calls “His All Starr Band, will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. His band includes: Greg Bissonette (drums); Steve Lukather (Toto — guitar, vocals); Ringo Starr; Edgar Winter (keyboards, vocals); Colin Hay — vocals, guitar); Hamish Stuart (Average White Band — guitar, bass, vocals); and Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto — sax, flute, harmonica, percussion). Tickets, $69-$124, are available at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Scott Robert Ritchie)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

501 E. Ninth St.

(501) 372-4000; arkmfa.org

5-8 p.m.: Magos Herrera ($45)

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3003 W. Markham St.

(501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com

6-9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

◼️ River Market Live

400 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 376-4781; littlerock.com

6-8 p.m.: Dazz & Brie

◼️ Roosevelt Thompson Library

38 Rahling Circle

(501) 821-3060

6:30 p.m.: The Quapaw Quartet

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Hannah Dasher ($15-$108)

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Saltwound, MouthBreather, Krypt, Hypertension

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: JD Simo ($20)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Cliff Prowse, Matt Sammons

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Bree Ogden

◼️ YaYa's Euro Bistro

17711 Chenal Parkway

(501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com

5:30-8:30: Amber Violet

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar

15228 Interstate 30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl

◼️ Revival

226 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with vocalist Deborah Swiney

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Noah Donoho

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar

3324 N. State Line Ave.

(870) 774-5225

9 p.m.: TJ McAlexander

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Fridays on the Lawn

5-8 p.m.: Funkanites

◼️ The Busker

1304 Main St.

(501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

9-11 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: Tiny Desk contest: Common Roots (Fayetteville), Lead Pipe Conservatory Band (Harrison), Ethel Tamara, featuring Concrete Rose (Helena-West Helena) ($15-$80)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum

200 E. Third St.

(501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: The Jellies

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2 a.m.: Billy Jones

◼️ Old State House Museum

300 W. Markham St.

(501) 324-9685; arkansasheritage.com

5-8 p.m.: Joshua Asante

◼️ The Oyster Bar

8 p.m.: Ted Ludwig

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kody West, with Gannon Fremin & CCREV ($15 advance, $20 day of show)

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Black Gurl cq Magic

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late)

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

7-10 p.m.: Chris DeClerk (free)

10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeremy Porter & The Tacos

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Lypstik Hand Grenade

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 501-2729

8 p.m.: The Honky Tonk Kings

ARKADELPHIA

◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts

800 Main Street

(870) 246-9864; arkadelphiafestivalofthearts.org

3 p.m.: deFrance

4 p.m.: Fonky Donkey

5 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

6:30 p.m.: Midnight South

8 p.m.: Drew Green

9:30 p.m.: Dazz & Brie

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19

(501) 205-0576

8:45 p.m.: Modern Vintage

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ The Heist (above The Vault)

723 Central Ave.

(501) 596-8800; heist723.com

7-10 p.m.: Dean Agus

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words

◼️ Vapors Live

315 Park Ave.

(501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

7 p.m.: Dreams: A tribute to Fleetwood Mac ($25-$45)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jack Bennett

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: San Michel

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Travis Matthews and Company

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

8 p.m.: The Syndicate

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

9 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge

10700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com

7 p.m.: Vibe Brothers ($20)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ The Oyster Bar

3-6 p.m.: Ashley Morris

6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kenny Fiedler and the Cowboy Killers, with Casey Shelden ($10-$78)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

Dogtown Throwdown (outdoors)

7 p.m.- 1 a.m.: The Funkanites (free)

◼️ Renown Music Swap Meet

Park Hill Historic District

6929 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

(501) 392-6257

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Renown Music students and teachers

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

8 p.m.: Alice Cooper ($49.50-$149.50)

ARKADELPHIA

◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts

1 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

2:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown

3:30 p.m.: Posey Hill

5 p.m.: Jody Evans

6:30 p.m.: Mae Estes

8 p.m.: Tigirily Gold

9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns

BODCAW - ROSSTON

◼️ Miracle Farms Market

615 Nevada 15 Road

(870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Cox Family

BENTON

◼️ Revival

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Anthony Price & the Southern Front Band

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: The City Boys ($5)

◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall

Beatrice Hall Street

(501) 450-3265; uca.edu

7:30 p.m.: The Bacon Brothers ($30-$50)

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Sean Michel

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Thompson

◼️ The Heist

7-10 p.m.: Mary Allison (Mary Amazing)

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site

7 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Donnie Lee Strickland

◼️ Sand Trap Sports Bar

4501 N. Arkansas 7, Suite 6

(501) 226-0004

7-9 p.m.: All Over the Road

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: PHED

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Yogoman & Bongo Jac featuring Big Buck

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar

9 p.m.: Magnolia Brown

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: King George – A George Strait tribute and dance band ($15)

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3-5 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

7 p.m.: Doohicker

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MONDAY

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5 p.m. Ol' Puddinhead

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jocko

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Sleepy Zuhoski ($12 advance, $16 day of show)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: housetreehouse

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

7:30 p.m.: deFrance

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8-11:45 p.m.: Audiobaton, with Diamond States, Sonic Fuzz ($10)

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

CABOT

◼️ Fire & Stone

2541 W. Main St.

(501) 843-3337

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill

1502 Oak St.

(501) 354-1900

6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Fest

1308 Turkey Track Drive

(479) 637-3717

4-11 p.m.: SpringStreet

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com



Print Headline: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band perform at Simmons Bank Arena

