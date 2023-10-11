LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band perform at NLR’s Simmons Bank Arena

Ringo Starr, who supplanted Pete Best as The Beatles drummer in 1962, is returning to Central Arkansas with the latest version of what he calls “His All Starr Band, will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. His band includes: Greg Bissonette (drums); Steve Lukather (Toto — guitar, vocals); Ringo Starr; Edgar Winter (keyboards, vocals); Colin Hay — vocals, guitar); Hamish Stuart (Average White Band — guitar, bass, vocals); and Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto — sax, flute, harmonica, percussion). Tickets, $69-$124, are available at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Scott Robert Ritchie)



TODAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts 501 E. Ninth St. (501) 372-4000; arkmfa.org 5-8 p.m.: Magos Herrera ($45) ◼️ The Oyster Bar 3003 W. Markham St. (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com 6-9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman ◼️ River Market Live 400 President Clinton Ave. (501) 376-4781; littlerock.com 6-8 p.m.: Dazz & Brie ◼️ Roosevelt Thompson Library 38 Rahling Circle (501) 821-3060 6:30 p.m.: The Quapaw Quartet ◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack 107 River Market Ave. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com 8-11:45 p.m.: Hannah Dasher ($15-$108) ◼️ Vino's 923 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com 6-10 p.m.: Saltwound, MouthBreather, Krypt, Hypertension ◼️ White Water Tavern 2500 W. Seventh St. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com 5 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover) 8 p.m.: JD Simo ($20) ◼️ Willy D's 322 President Clinton Ave. (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Cliff Prowse, Matt Sammons ◼️ WXYZ Bar Aloft Hotel 716 Rahling Road (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com 8-11 p.m.: Bree Ogden ◼️ YaYa's Euro Bistro 17711 Chenal Parkway (501) 821-1144; yayaseurobistro.com 5:30-8:30: Amber Violet MAUMELLE ◼️ Tavern Round the Bend 26611 Arkansas 365 (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site 7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic BENTON ◼️ Blue Heaven Restaurant & Bar 15228 Interstate 30 (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com 6-8 p.m.: Bluesboy Jag & Learning to Crawl ◼️ Revival 226 W. South St. (501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com 6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora CAMDEN ◼️ Native Dog Brewing 125 Madison Ave. SE (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com 7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver HOT SPRINGS ◼️ Bourbon in the Bay 5321 Central Ave. (501) 520-5522 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jerry Lewis ◼️ Copper Penny Pub 711 Central Ave. (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com 7-9 p.m.: Luke Ferguson ◼️ J&S Italian Villa 4332 Central Ave. (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com 6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper ◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina 5361 Central Ave. (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores ◼️ The Ohio Club 336 Central Ave. (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com 7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with vocalist Deborah Swiney TEXARKANA ◼️ 1923 Banana Club 223 E. Front St. (903) 824-7674 6 p.m.: Noah Donoho ◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster and Sports Bar 3324 N. State Line Ave. (870) 774-5225 9 p.m.: TJ McAlexander FRIDAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Fridays on the Lawn 5-8 p.m.: Funkanites ◼️ The Busker 1304 Main St. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com 9-11 p.m.: Townsend ◼️ Dugan's Pub 401 E. Third St. (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com 9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson ◼️ The Hall 721 W. Ninth St. (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com 8 p.m.: Tiny Desk contest: Common Roots (Fayetteville), Lead Pipe Conservatory Band (Harrison), Ethel Tamara, featuring Concrete Rose (Helena-West Helena) ($15-$80) ◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com 7 p.m.: The Mercy Chillers ◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum 200 E. Third St. (501) 324-9351; arkansasheritage.com 5-8 p.m.: The Jellies ◼️ JJ's Grill 12111 W. Markham St. (501) 414-0848; jjsgrsherwoodill.com 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky ◼️ Midtown Billiards 1316 Main St. (501) 372-9990 2 a.m.: Billy Jones ◼️ Old State House Museum 300 W. Markham St. (501) 324-9685; arkansasheritage.com 5-8 p.m.: Joshua Asante ◼️ The Oyster Bar 8 p.m.: Ted Ludwig ◼️ Rev Room 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kody West, with Gannon Fremin & CCREV ($15 advance, $20 day of show) ◼️ Vino's 7-11 p.m.: Black Gurl cq Magic ◼️ Willy D's 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late) ◼️ WXYZ Bar Aloft Hotel 8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart NORTH LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Four Quarter Bar Dogtown Throwdown 415 Main St. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com 7-10 p.m.: Chris DeClerk (free) 10 p.m.-1 a.m.: Jeremy Porter & The Tacos MAUMELLE ◼️ Tavern Round the Bend 9 p.m.: Lypstik Hand Grenade JACKSONVILLE ◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails 7607 John Harden Drive (501) 501-2729 8 p.m.: The Honky Tonk Kings ARKADELPHIA ◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts 800 Main Street (870) 246-9864; arkadelphiafestivalofthearts.org 3 p.m.: deFrance 4 p.m.: Fonky Donkey 5 p.m.: Cliff & Susan 6:30 p.m.: Midnight South 8 p.m.: Drew Green 9:30 p.m.: Dazz & Brie CONWAY ◼️ JJ's Grill 1010 Main St. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com 8:30-11:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman ◼️ TC's Midtown Grill 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19 (501) 205-0576 8:45 p.m.: Modern Vintage HOT SPRINGS ◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court 420 Malvern Ave. (501) 420-3286 6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo ◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa 239 Central Ave. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com 7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band ◼️ The Big Chill 910 Higdon Ferry Road (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com 9-11:55 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band ◼️ Copper Penny Pub 711 Central Ave. (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay ◼️ The Heist (above The Vault) 723 Central Ave. (501) 596-8800; heist723.com 7-10 p.m.: Dean Agus ◼️ The Ohio Club 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band ◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort 2705 Central Ave. (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com 9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words ◼️ Vapors Live 315 Park Ave. (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com 7 p.m.: Dreams: A tribute to Fleetwood Mac ($25-$45) HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE ◼️ The Beehive 220 Minorca Road (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com 7:30-9:30 p.m.: Jack Bennett MAGNOLIA ◼️ Mulekick 2158 N. Jackson (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site 7-10 p.m.: San Michel TEXARKANA ◼️ 1923 Banana Club 8 p.m.: Travis Matthews and Company ◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar 8 p.m.: The Syndicate SATURDAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Dugan's Pub 9 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons ◼️ Infusion Resto-Bar and Lounge 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road (501) 313-4652; infusionloungelr.com 7 p.m.: Vibe Brothers ($20) ◼️ JJ's Grill 8 p.m.: Jack Fancy ◼️ Midtown Billiards 2 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity ◼️ The Oyster Bar 3-6 p.m.: Ashley Morris 6-9 p.m.: Ben and Doug ◼️ River Bottom Winery 13810 Combee Lane (Roland) (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com 3 p.m.: Rodger King ◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack 8:30-11:45 p.m.: Kenny Fiedler and the Cowboy Killers, with Casey Shelden ($10-$78) ◼️ Willy D's 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Brad Perkins, Casey Cotton, Cliff & Susan (late) NORTH LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Four Quarter Bar Dogtown Throwdown (outdoors) 7 p.m.- 1 a.m.: The Funkanites (free) ◼️ Renown Music Swap Meet Park Hill Historic District 6929 John F. Kennedy Blvd. (501) 392-6257 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Renown Music students and teachers ◼️ Simmons Bank Arena 8 p.m.: Alice Cooper ($49.50-$149.50) ARKADELPHIA ◼️ Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts 1 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways 2:30 p.m.: Magnolia Brown 3:30 p.m.: Posey Hill 5 p.m.: Jody Evans 6:30 p.m.: Mae Estes 8 p.m.: Tigirily Gold 9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns BODCAW - ROSSTON ◼️ Miracle Farms Market 615 Nevada 15 Road (870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: The Cox Family BENTON ◼️ Revival 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Cory Fontenot CADDO VALLEY ◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall 102 Crystal Palace Drive (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com 8 p.m.: Anthony Price & the Southern Front Band CONWAY ◼️ Kings Live Music 1020 Front St. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com 8 p.m.: The City Boys ($5) ◼️ Reynolds Performance Hall Beatrice Hall Street (501) 450-3265; uca.edu 7:30 p.m.: The Bacon Brothers ($30-$50) EL DORADO ◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar 101 E. Locust St. (870) 866-9280; madhouse101.com 8 p.m.: Sean Michel HOT SPRINGS ◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court 6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora ◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room) 7:30 p.m.: Parker Francis Band (lobby) ◼️ Copper Penny Pub 9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens ◼️ Farmers Market 121 Orange St. (501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Thompson ◼️ The Heist 7-10 p.m.: Mary Allison (Mary Amazing) ◼️ J&S Italian Villa 6:30-9:30 p.m.: Savannah Maybrey ◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill 6480 Central Ave. (501) 293-1571; kuntrys-blue-collar-bar.business.site 7 p.m.: Roots to Branches ◼️ The Ohio Club 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band ◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort 9 p.m-1 a.m.: The Slurred Words HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE ◼️ The Beehive 7-10 p.m.: Donnie Lee Strickland ◼️ Sand Trap Sports Bar 4501 N. Arkansas 7, Suite 6 (501) 226-0004 7-9 p.m.: All Over the Road MAGNOLIA ◼️ Mulekick 7-10 p.m.: PHED TEXARKANA ◼️ 1923 Banana Club 8 p.m.: Yogoman & Bongo Jac featuring Big Buck ◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar 9 p.m.: Magnolia Brown ◼️ Hopkins Icehouse 9 p.m.: Aces & 8's ◼️ Whiskey River Country 9 p.m.- 12 a.m.: King George – A George Strait tribute and dance band ($15) SUNDAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern 2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session ◼️ River Bottom Winery 3-5 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson MAUMELLE ◼️ Tavern Round the Bend 7 p.m.: Doohicker HOT SPRINGS ◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room) ◼️ The Ohio Club 7-10 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band ◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine 1105 Albert Pike Road (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores MONDAY MAUMELLE ◼️ Tavern Round the Bend 5 p.m. Ol' Puddinhead TUESDAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern 7 p.m.: James Kersey hosts open mic ◼️ JJ's Grill 8 p.m.: Jocko ◼️ White Water Tavern 7 p.m.: Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage, Sleepy Zuhoski ($12 advance, $16 day of show) ◼️ Willy D's 8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons CONWAY ◼️ Bears Den Pizza 235 Farris Road (501) 328-5556 9 p.m.: housetreehouse ◼️ JJ's Grill 8 p.m.: Leta Joyner ◼️ Kings Live Music 8 p.m.: Dirt & Younger WEDNESDAY LITTLE ROCK ◼️ Camp Taco 822 E. Sixth St. (501) 353-0884 7:30 p.m.: deFrance ◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack 8-11:45 p.m.: Audiobaton, with Diamond States, Sonic Fuzz ($10) BENTON ◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill 17324 I-30 Frontage Road (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com 5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores CABOT ◼️ Fire & Stone 2541 W. Main St. (501) 843-3337 6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver MORRILTON ◼️ Yesterday's Bar + Grill 1502 Oak St. (501) 354-1900 6-8 p.m.: St. Cecilia PINE BLUFF ◼️ RJ's Sports Grill 8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam WALDRON ◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Fest 1308 Turkey Track Drive (479) 637-3717 4-11 p.m.: SpringStreet To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com





