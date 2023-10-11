



Walmart expanding

workers' virtual care

Walmart Inc. has expanded its virtual primary care service for employees and their families nationwide, the company said Tuesday.

The Bentonville-based retailer laid the foundation for virtual care long before the pandemic.

It started a pilot program in three states in 2020.

Because of its success, virtual care was expanded to 16 states and then to 23 this year.

Tuesday's announcement adds the remaining states except Hawaii.

As part of the expansion, virtual primary care is adding digestive health and physical therapy. Most of the benefits are free to employees and their families.

In 2019, Walmart knew that about half of its employees and their families were not seeing primary care physicians, largely because of lack of access, said Lisa Woods, Walmart's vice president of well-being.

The company's goal with the virtual health program is "continuing to build a better, more comprehensive health care experience, along with reducing unnecessary in-patient and emergency room visits," Woods said.

Included Health is Walmart's partner in the virtual primary care expansion, Woods said.

Walmart shares rose $1.76, or 1.1%, to close Tuesday at $157.60. The shares have traded between $165.85 and $128.37 in the past 52 weeks.

-- Serenah McKay

First Security Bank

opens Florida office

Searcy-based First Security Bank is opening a new office in the Florida panhandle, the lender's first branch in the state and the first outside Arkansas.

The Santa Rosa Beach facility will be housed in a 1,500-square-foot building at 151 E. County Highway 30A, near Grayton Beach, east of Destin.

First Security has $7.5 billion in assets and is a privately held lender with more than 70 locations in Arkansas and is one of the five largest bank holding companies in the state.

It has about 1,000 employees.

-- Andrew Moreau

8.49 jump wraps up

index day at 854.29

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 854.29, up 8.49.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 2.4% to lead the index Tuesday.

Dillard's shares rose 1.9%. P.A.M. Transport shares fell 1.7%. Murphy Oil Corp. shares fell 0.86%.

"The S&P 500 rose for a third straight day on lower oil prices and interest rates as investors prepare for the upcoming earnings season, hoping for more upside surprises than negative," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



