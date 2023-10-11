No degree of separation: Bacon Brothers perform at UCA

MUSIC

There will be zero degrees of separation between the Bacon Brothers -- Michael and Kevin Bacon, the latter perhaps better known for his work as an actor -- when they perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The singing-songwriting siblings call their sound "Forosoco," a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences, and describe their 11th album, "Erato," as "a set of dynamic contrasts: quiet moments and big payoffs, organic instrumentation and electronic textures, self-penned songs and high-profile collaborations," according to a news release. Tickets are $30-$50, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

Chamber Singers

The Arkansas Chamber Singers open their 2023-24 season with a concert they're titling "Musical Essence," 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Guest conductor is Marc-André Bougie, music director and conductor of the Texarkana Regional Chorale and founder and former music director and conductor of the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $15, $10 student in advance, $18 and $12 at the door. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit ar-chambersingers.org.

Bougie's program includes "Let Music Fill to the Air" by Gwyneth Walker; Bougie's choral adaptation of Anne Porter's poem "Music" and his own "Benedictus"; "O Love" by Elaine Hagenberg; "Sous le Pont Mirabeau," arranged by Lionel Daunais; "C'est en septembre," arranged by Raphael Krajka; "Autumn Leaves," arranged by Paris Rutherford; "Laudate Dominum" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; and "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho" and "O Clap Your Hands" by John Rutter. Jazz singer Candace Taylor, soprano Melanie Hanna, violinist Kiril Laskarov and cellist David Gerstein will join the chorus.

Trombonist Tony Baker solos today with the Little Rock Winds at Little Rock's Second Presbyterian Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



LR Winds

Little Rock Winds and conductor Israel Getzov open their 2023-24 season with a Scottish-themed concert, 7:30 p.m. today at Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. Trombonist Tony Baker solos in "The Bluebells of Scotland by Arthur Pryor." The program also includes "Mannin Veen" by Haydn Wood; a Beatles medley; "Crown Imperial" March by William Walton; "Canterbury Chorale" by Jan Van der Roost; and "Four Scottish Dances" and the "Colonel Bogey" March by Malcolm Arnold.

Baker, an alumnus of Little Rock Central High and the University of Central Arkansas, is on the faculty at the University of North Texas College of Music and a member of the Dallas Opera Orchestra. Sponsor is Bobbie Blackshear in memory of Dr. Jack Blackshear. Tickets are $15, free for students. Visit lrwinds.org.

Jonesboro concert

The Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor Neale Bartee will kick off the orchestra's 50th concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. Cellist Jeremy Crosmer solos in the Cello Concerto in e minor by Edward Elgar. The program also includes the premiere of "The Big 50: A Festive Fanfare" by Tom O'Connor, which the orchestra commissioned to mark the anniversary, and a suite of the music Aaron Copland composed for the film score in 1949 for "The Red Pony." Tickets are $20 to $35. Call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets.

FUN

A 1955 M170 frontline ambulance and a 1941 U.S. Army staff car are among the items you might expect to see at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History's Vintage Military Vehicle Show Saturday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Tanks for the memories

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, hosts its 10th Vintage Military Vehicle Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Military living-history educators will be on hand with vintage military equipment and uniforms. Bluebell Creameries will provide ice cream; Central Arkansas Water will supply water and WoodmenLife will offer hot dogs and chips. Admission and food are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

Science After Dark

The Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, hosts "Science After Dark: Nightmare at the Museum," 6-9 p.m. today, with fizzy pumpkin potions, slime-making, tinkering with guillotines, Frankentoys, Haunted Arkansas Ghost Tours and spooky tabletop games from Game Goblins. Historic Arkansas Museum staff will demonstrate the use of dowsing/divining rods to detect paranormal activity, the McArthur Military Museum will have a fair-style zombie shooting gallery and the Old State House Museum will have a "sensory deprivation activity." Admission is $5, free for museum members; visit bit.ly/3tm405l. Guests must be at least 21. Stone's Throw beer, wine, cocktails and pizza will be for sale.

ART

"Looking Forward 2" by Rashawn Penister, "The Nature of Beauty" and "Divine Intelligence" by Justin Thomasson and "The Journey" by Markeith Woods are part of the exhibition "A Beautiful Struggle," opening Friday at Little Rock's Historic Arkansas Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'A Beautiful Struggle'

"A Beautiful Struggle," mixed-media paintings by Rashawn Penister, Justin Thomasson and Markeith Woods, opens at 5 p.m. Friday in the Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The three artists studied with Arkansas artist and educator Henri Linton at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The opening coincides with the museum's 2nd Friday Art Night reception, which will also feature music from The Jellies, Arkansas-made beer from Stone's Throw Brewing and activities on the historic grounds. The exhibition will be up through Jan. 21. Admission to the gallery and the reception are free. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 324-9351.

"Cloudy Horizon" and "Evening Sky" by Diana Shearon go on display Friday at Little Rock's Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Church's children

Exhibits of plein air paintings by Diana Shearon and artwork by children who attend Christ Episcopal Church open with a reception, 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. They'll be on display with works for sale through Dec. 31. Gallery hours are 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, or by by calling the church office at (501) 375-2342. Admission is free. Email lallyrbrown@gmail.com.

Sculpture exhibition

"Peace by Piece," mixed media sculptures and installations by Shreveport artist Tamara Robertson, open today in the Merkle and Price Galleries at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. The exhibition remains up through Nov. 28. The center will hold an artist's reception, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission to the reception and the center are free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

FILM

'Hunger Games' redux

"The Hunger Games" will be back in theaters, 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverdale 10 Cinema, Colonel Glenn 18 and Movie Tavern in Little Rock, and at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville, the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers and the Fort Smith Cinema 16 in Fort Smith. Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com. The re-release of the original film is in advance of Lionsgate's Nov. 17 release of a prequel, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Fayetteville festival

The Fayetteville Film Fest Board will screen 51 films, including five feature-length narrative films and three feature-length documentaries, in the 15th Fayetteville Film Fest, today-Saturday at the University of Arkansas Global Campus. 2 E. Center St., Fayetteville. The festival will also feature discussions and Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers. A complete schedule of films and their screening times is available at fayettevillefilmfest.org. Festival passes range from $25 for students to $80 for VIP. Admission to individual screenings is $5-$8.

ETC .

Author and illustrator Yuyi Morales will attend the opening of an exhibition of her work, "Yuyi Morales: Soñadora," Saturday at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Childrens Library & Learning Center in Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Author and illustrator

Award-winning children's author and illustrator Yuyi Morales will attend the opening of an exhibition of her work, "Yuyi Morales: Soñadora," Saturday at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St., Little Rock. The exhibition, including more than 50 pieces of Morales' work, organized by the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, will be up through Nov. 15. Admission is free. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Visit cals.org/yuyi-project.

Following the ribbon cutting on Saturday, Morales will speak about her work and Arkansas artists Briseida "Brioch" Ochoa and José Hernandez will lead workshops -- Ochoa on creating monotypes on gelatin palates and Hernandez on mural making. Workshops on Oct. 21 will feature Lourdes Valverde on painting, Andrea Carrillo on origami and Vincente Yañez on building a pinata.

Illustrations for "Viva Frida" by Yuri Morales. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





