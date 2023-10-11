PA sweeps Class 5A team titles

Pulaski Academy Coach Bill Topich was forced to stroll from court to court during the second day of the Class 5A state tennis tournament Tuesday, but he had a perfectly good explanation for it.

Topich simultaneously watched his players win three of the four championship finals, leading to his Bruins and Lady Bruins ultimately capturing the team titles at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

"Oh man, to have both of these teams win state titles, it's really special," Topich said. "You know for the boys, we were coming off a year where we just missed winning our eighth straight title. So we really had from the get-go, the idea of like, 'This is our title to take back again this year.'

"And for the girls to win five titles in a row, it says a lot about their dedication and hard work. All these kids work so hard, especially with all the pressure they face to excel both on the court and in the classroom. That's part of what these kids are about."

Pulaski Academy was all about business in what turned out to be its biggest matches of the year.

Michael Homsi finished off an impressive season by knocking off Maumelle's Ethan Tan 6-0, 6-1 to win the boys singles crown, while Brandon Nguyen and Nico Duina pulled away to beat Mountain Home's Pierce Blackmon and Finley Chafin in the boys doubles championship match. Those two conquests helped the Bruins easily outdistance the field.

"It feels really good," Homsi said with a smile following his straight-set victory. "I always enjoy playing Ethan. It's always fun playing a friend for me because I really look forward to the competition, and Ethan is one of the best players out here. You don't always get that in high school tennis.

"So for me, I take all of this as a learning experience. I wasn't really expecting [to win state], but it's been fun, and it's only going to help me get better."

Homsi looked and played nothing like a freshman during the deciding match. He blazed through the first set but was quickly broken in set two by Tan when he fired a forehand return into the net.

But Homsi, who'd won two previous meetings between the two, regrouped quickly. He pocketed 16 of the next 19 points to grab a 4-1 lead. Tan did extend things in the following game but eventually came up short after tying it at 40-40. Homsi would later win the following game on match point when a sharp shot from his opponent went long.

"He's always attacking," Tan said. "Every single ball, it doesn't matter if he's on defense or offense. He's always attacking and applying pressure."

There was quite a bit of pressure, and intrigue, on the girls' side when Pulaski Academy needed a lift to walk away with a title.

Jaymie Angtuaco and Danna Homsi rolled to a 6-3, 6-0 win over Searcy's Haley Tancinco and Avery Tranum in the doubles final, but the Lady Bruins were in wait mode because they needed a victory by Little Rock Parkview's Emmory Simmons in the singles title match to officially get their fifth straight championship.

But the Lady Patriots senior delivered by beating Valley View's Hannah Hyneman 6-3, 6-0. The conquest was especially sweet for the smooth-hitting right-hander, who'd been runner-up the previous three years.

"I feels so wonderful," said Simmons, who was also forced to pull out of last year's final because of injury but bounced back this year and singlehandedly accounted for Parkview's second-place finish. "Four years here, but this year I was able to do it. I just had faith and confidence in my team and myself, and I finally did it."

Simmons notched all four points during the closing game, including watching Hyneman's shot sail wide on the clinching point.

For the duo of Angtuaco and Homsi, it was a bit of deju vu'. They coasted through the first two rounds and gutted out a victory over Valley View's Kaylee Berry and Bella Seeman in the semifinals before heating back up against Tancinco and Tranum.

"This honestly feels amazing," said Anguaco, who also won state doubles championships in 2020 and 2021 with her sister Julienne. "It's been really great playing with Danna, too. We have so much chemistry, and to win it again. ... it's just great."

The two jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second set after doubling up Searcy's twosome in the opening frame. They would go on to close things out on an unforced error during a return.

"It was tough," Homsi said. "The match before this one was really close, and we knew [Tancinco and Tranum] had similar game styles. So we had to change a little bit, be more patient. We did well in the second set of that [semifinal match] and just applied what we did then to the last set of this one.

"It's just an overall good feeling to win it again."