Pittman hits on OL issues





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman delved into some of the details of why the Razorbacks are having run blocking issues during his Monday news conference.

Arkansas is averaging 111.5 rushing yards per game to rank 114th in the country heading into Saturday's 11 a.m. game at No. 11 Alabama.

"There was so much movement that we couldn't stay in front of them," Pittman said. "We couldn't get basically some pry-backs and things like that to open some holes up. We just weren't quick enough to stay in front of them.

"We practiced and knew what they were going to do in their mint [three-man] front, and it just seemed like we were over-reaching that situation. It was almost like we weren't seeing the game how we had practiced it. Maybe their movement was faster than what the scout team was able to do."

Pittman also discussed the line movement Arkansas tried last week, with Patrick Kutas shifting to center and veterans Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham making corresponding moves to left guard and right tackle. The Razorbacks went back to their original line configuration at halftime.

"I think because of the age of some of the guys, I don't know that we can ... stay with the moves that we made," Pittman said. "There may be one or two, but I think with Beaux ... having a veteran at center, I think we have to start back there and work from there."

The Razorbacks went back to their most common offensive line setup for fastball starts Tuesday, with Andrew Chamblee at left tackle, Latham at left guard, Limmer at center, Josh Braun at right guard and Kutas at right tackle, paired with tight ends Ty Washington and Francis Sherman.

Pittman also said the Run-Pass Option reads for quarterback KJ Jefferson off intentionally unblocked linebackers are sometimes not going right.

"It's designed to throw the football if [the linebacker] is out of an area, and sometimes we handed the ball off in that," Pittman said. "There was a couple two or three times there where the guy made the play and we weren't accounting for him. We were reading him, so we've got a lot of work to do in that area."

Injury update

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was back in his normal red No. 2 jersey in Tuesday's full-pad practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in the second quarter of a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 30. McGlothern, the team leader with two interceptions who did not travel to Ole Miss last week, worked with the starters during fastball starts.

Defensive tackle Cam Ball did not participate in fastball starts, but he did dress out in his red No. 5 for the second consecutive day and went through group drills during the media viewing portion of practice.

Linebacker Chris Paul and defensive backs Jaylon Braxton and Al Walcott observed practice for the second consecutive day. The trio got in walking trips around the practice field, with Braxton and Paul wearing sunglasses, seemingly making it likely they will remain questionable to doubtful for Saturday's game.

Defensive end Jashaud Stewart, who has had an injury-plagued season with just two games played, has been back at work this week in his red No. 58 jersey.

Fastballs

Cornerback Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson opened fastballs with a bang, knocking the ball free from the hands of Isaac TeSlaa on a slant pass off the Run-Pass Option from KJ Jefferson.

Rashod Dubinion had two runs with the starters during the period, and first-teamer Raheim "Rocket" Sanders did some extra stretching afterward.

Jefferson completed a quick screen over the left side to TeSlaa to go 1 for 2.

On the second unit, defensive back Dylan Hasz broke up a slant from Jacolby Criswell intended for an open Bryce Stephens on the first rep. AJ Green then had three consecutive handoffs, including a nice pop over the left side that broke into the secondary. Freshman linebacker Brad Spence had a nice "thud" on Green in the backfield on the final snap of fastballs.

'Rocket' booster

Tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders said he cannot be frustrated over his season, with a knee injury in the opener limiting him to three games and a struggling running attack keeping him at 91 rushing yards at the halfway point.

"I'll make it short by saying I've been through a lot, up and down," said Sanders, who ran for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. "And I always look back to what I didn't have, and then what I have now. Just really taking it back to where I came from.

"That's what keeps me motivated, and what I have now. I feel like that's the key thing. A lot of people forget what they had back in the day, to now, and what it took to get me here. So I feel like I always look to that to keep me motivated so I will never be down."

Nico time

Sophomore Nico Davillier earned his largest amount of playing time Saturday with 22 snaps and an overall defensive grade of 73.5 from Pro Football Focus. Davillier posted 2 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for 5 yards in losses.

The 6-4, 268-pounder from Maumelle dropped Dayton Wade for a 4-yard loss on a little pop pass just in front of quarterback Jaxson Dart right after Wade took the toss. Later, he crushed Ulysses Bentley as the Ole Miss tailback tried to block him, dropping Bentley onto his back side.

"I knew Nico time was coming," senior captain Trajan Jeffcoat said. "Nico's a very talented young defensive end, so he's coming. So I wasn't surprised at all. I see the work he puts in and he's showcasing it."

Davillier's increased playing time was likely a product of injuries to John Morgan III and Jashaud Stewart at a deep position.

"Nico had his best game and had his most production," Coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "[He] was flying all over the field and yes, he played more Saturday than what he had and certainly has earned the right to continue doing that."

Davillier had played 19 snaps in the opener, a combined 17 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, but he did not participate on defense in Weeks 4 and 5.

Penalty problem

Arkansas, which had 10 penalties for 70 yards at Ole Miss, wasn't the only team that struggled with pre-snap infractions last week.

Alabama was flagged 14 times for 99 yards during its 26-20 win at Texas A&M last week. The crowd of 108,101 clearly presented problems for Alabama's offense.

"We had nine pre-snap penalties in the game, and I think a lot of those were created by the fact that we had trouble clapping in the game because of the noise," Coach Nick Saban said. "So we went on silent, and when we went on silent, the guard taps the center. And as soon as the guard tapped the center, they'd stem and move the front, which is not illegal.

"It was perfectly a good thing for them to do on their part. And we had numerous times where guys flinched. Because, when you go on silent, there is no snap count."

Arkansas had pre-snap issues in one-score losses at LSU and Ole Miss in recent weeks, much of it caused by defensive movement.

Coach Sam Pittman discussed some of the same stuff Saban did Monday.

"We've just got to keep the noise going [in practice] all the time, I believe," Pittman said. "That might help. ... We've got linebackers flinching, jumping, yelling, moving several different times. I don't know if that is what the rule is intended for, but we've got to practice that like it is the rule and stay in there better."

Added Saban, "One of the advantages of playing offense is you know what the snap count is, so you know when you get off the ball. Well, when it's so noisy and you have to go on silent, you lose that advantage. And if we're going to do that in the future, we obviously need to practice it more so our players don't get spooked by a moving defense."



