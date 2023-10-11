Saban has success with bouts of stress

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nick Saban will turn 72 on Halloween, but for those who believed the Alabama coach might be nearing retirement after a home loss to Texas and lackluster victory at South Florida, ask his former assistants Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher.

The No. 11 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0) beat Kiffin and Ole Miss 24-10 at home and Fisher and Texas A&M 26-20 on the road to remain the only SEC West team with an unbeaten conference record.

Alabama is looking more like its usual self going into Saturday's game against the University of Arkansas (2-4, 0-3), bouncing back from a 34-24 loss to the No. 8 Longhorns and a 17-3 victory at South Florida.

"They're really good. They're leading the SEC West," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "So that hasn't changed."

Saban takes a 290-70-1 record in 28 seasons as a college head coach into the Arkansas game, including 199-28 with six national titles in his 17th season leading the Tide. He also won a national title at LSU in 2003.

"Unbelievable," Pittman said when asked about Saban's success at his age. "I mean, it is.

"To go through all the years that he's done, he's had great success, but you can't say that he hasn't been stressed."

Saban is college football's highest-paid coach with an annual salary of $11,407,000, according to a USA Today survey released last week. His contract runs through 2029.





"He's the best coach that's ever been," Pittman said. "I imagine he'll quit when he's not having fun anymore and not changing lives in these kids.

"Until that time, you know you're going to get one hell of a football team. Well-coached and talented and plays physical."

Alabama's growing pains have included breaking in a new starting quarterback after the previous four -- Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagoviloa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young -- are now starting in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, who was benched for the South Florida game, is now established as the Tide's starter.

Milroe completed 21 of 33 passes for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with 1 interception at Texas A&M. He had two interceptions against Texas.

"We're nowhere near the finish line," Milroe said. "We're nowhere close to what we want to accomplish. We have a lot of work to do, and so I'm excited for the future."

Milroe has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

"I think one thing that Jalen has learned, just keep playing the next play and focus on that play," Saban said. "You're going to make mistakes, bad things are going to happen sometimes, but you've got to be a point guard, man.

"You've got to make lots of assists, not very many turnovers. But you can't let the turnover that you do make bother you, and you have to distribute the ball to the rest of the guys on the team and let them make plays. I think he's done a really good job of that."

Senior receiver Jermaine Burton, in his second season at Alabama after transferring from Georgia, has 17 catches for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns. He broke out at Texas A&M with 9 catches for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns.

It was the most receiving yards for an Alabama player since Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had 215 on 12 catches in the Tide's 52-24 victory over Ohio State in College Football Playoff title game to cap the 2020 season.

"A lot of people really wanted to see us lose, and they wanted to storm the field," Burton said. "I didn't want to see that happen."

Saban said Burton was bothered by a foot injury earlier in the season, but now is healthy.

"Jermaine has got great ability," Saban said. "We want to keep him focused on doing the things he needs to do to be consistent in his performance.

"Fundamentally, just keep working on things like he runs good routes, he's got really good hands, ball security. Not getting too emotional in the game where you make bad choices and decisions."

Alabama's offensive line has had protection issues with opponents piling up 26 sacks, but the Tide are getting solid production in the run game from Jase McClellan (79 carries for 371 yards) and Roydell Williams (54 for 251).

Senior end Justin Eboigbe was the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after he had 1.5 sacks for 10 yards in losses, 1 quarterback hurry and 5 tackles against Texas A&M.

Outside linebackers Dallas Turner (6.5 sacks) and Chris Braswell (4.5) have combined for 11 of the Tide's 22 sacks. Turner also has eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Freshman safety Caleb Downs has a team-high 47 tackles and two interceptions.

"Caleb has played really well for us," Saban said. "He's very mature. The guy really pays attention to detail and does a really good job in preparation. Wants to know what he's supposed to do. How he's supposed to do it. Why it's important to do it that way.

"He's got great football instincts and savvy, so he understands what the other team's trying to do."

Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold have graded out 10th and 14th nationally in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. McKinistry has been targeted 21 times and allowed 121 yards receiving. Arnold has allowed 12 receptions on 28 targets.

Alabama is holding opponents to an average of 15.2 points to rank second in the SEC and 14th nationally.

"The defensive players have played hard," Saban said. "They've been a really solid group from an attitude standpoint. They practice well. ... They've played well together and they've done a good job of minimizing mental errors."

Alabama rallied from a 17-10 halftime deficit at Texas A&M and overcame 14 penalties for 99 yards.

"For guys to pull themselves up to overcome adversity, this is a great win for our team," Saban said. "It was a great win for the program."