Sanders deploys Arkansas wildland firefighters to assist Mississippi





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized a crew of 10 wildland firefighters from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division to assist Mississippi with ongoing wildfire suppression efforts.

Mississippi's Forestry Commission has responded to more than 760 fires since Aug. 1 that have burned more than 14,163 acres.

The Arkansas crew was mobilized Tuesday as part of the South Central Interstate Forest Fire Protection Compact, which enables state forestry agencies to send resources and personnel across state lines to assist with wildfire suppression efforts.

The 10-person crew will be in Mississippi for two weeks, and its primary role will be to respond and suppress new fires in southern Mississippi. The Arkansas Forestry Division also will send five dozers to assist with the effort.

Sanders previously authorized sending wildland firefighter crews to the Tiger Island fire in Louisiana from Sept. 8-23 and to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Oregon from Aug. 7-27.



