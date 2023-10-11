State AG approves ballot language for initiative to drop sales tax on feminine hygiene products, diapers





Arkansas could be a step closer to joining 29 other states that exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales taxes after a second attempt to get the issue on the ballot passed muster with the Arkansas attorney general's office Tuesday.

Just over two weeks after rejecting the initial ballot language for ambiguity, Attorney General Tim Griffin gave the OK for organizers to begin the laborious process of collecting enough valid signatures to put the issue on the ballot next year.

The proposed initiated act is an attempt by the Arkansas Period Poverty Project to make tampons and other feminine hygiene products more accessible to women and -- according to the newly-approved language -- would include diaper products for infants and adults as well by exempting such products from state and local sales taxes.

Little Rock attorney David Couch, who represents the Arkansas Period Poverty Project and who submitted the original ballot proposal as well as the revised version, said Tuesday that with the first hurdle cleared he plans to hit the ground running.

"Now that we have the approval of the attorney general," Couch said, "we will format the petition itself and file a copy with the Arkansas secretary of state. After that's done we can begin collecting signatures."

In his opinion, Griffin said he would certify the popular name as written and the ballot title with an amendment for clarity, and he identified what he said were some grammatical and formatting errors which he said he did not have the legal authority to correct.

"Because none of the deficiencies in your text are ambiguous or misleading, they are not grounds to reject your submission," Griffin wrote. "But I have flagged them here in case you wish to correct these errors and resubmit your popular name and ballot title with the revised text for my review and certification."

To qualify for the ballot, organizers must collect valid signatures from 8% of the 907,037 registered voters who cast ballots in the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arkansas -- 72,563 signatures. Couch said the timing of the approval of the initiated act language worked out well, giving him enough time to format the petition, file a copy with the secretary of state, and to begin collecting signatures by this weekend.

"Saturday is the Arkansas Period Poverty Project's annual day to collect [feminine hygiene] products so I'm happy that we'll have the petition ready so they can do that in connection with their drive to collect feminine hygiene products for people who can't afford them," Couch said.

He said if the effort is successful, feminine hygiene products -- defined as "tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle" -- as well as diapers for both infants and adults will be exempt from all sales and use taxes. According to the Tax Foundation, Arkansas' average sales tax rate of 9.44% places the state in third place in the nation for the highest average sales tax, behind Tennessee's 9.548% average sales tax and Louisiana's 9.547%.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, Arkansas currently exempts products such as prescription drugs, vending machine sales and newspapers but still taxes feminine hygiene products, "considering them luxury items," with the total revenue to the state on such products amounting to about .01%, but placing a burden on low income Arkansans for whom such necessities must compete with other necessities including food, shelter, clothing, transportation and other needs.

"The average menstruator will spend an average of $11,000 in their lifetime on period products," said the Arkansas Period Poverty Project in the release, "and one in four menstruators in Arkansas struggle to afford period products due to a lack of income. The most recent city-based study on period poverty revealed that '46 percent of women had to choose between food and menstrual hygiene products.' The Arkansas Period Poverty Project is working to eliminate this in Arkansas."

Couch said the benefit of exempting feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales tax will be immediate and tangible to Arkansans who struggle the most financially.

"If you walk into the store and buy a $15 pack of diapers that's $1.50 savings," he said. "That adds up fast, especially when it's things you don't have the option to not buy. Parents have to buy diapers. Some older people have to buy adult diapers if you're incontinent, and if you're a woman, you don't have an option whether to buy feminine hygiene products or not."

Couch said he is optimistic that organizers will be able to gather the required signatures in time to get the proposed initiated act onto the ballot for voters in the November 2024 election.

"With a good volunteer base and some other measures, -- I'm working on that Freedom of Information thing too," he said, "hopefully we'll have a big volunteer base collecting signatures on this and the other and we'll have nine months to get the signatures. Look how many they got on the LEARNS Act in just 45 days."

Between June 5 and July 31, Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) collected 53,675 signatures in an attempt to put Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' overhaul of public education in Arkansas to a public vote in the November 2024 election, which was 978 shy of what was needed for the petition to make the ballot, according to a letter from Secretary of State John Thurston.

Couch is also working on a constitutional amendment proposal to put before the voters to enshrine the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act in the state constitution and away from legislative attempts to block the right of citizens to see how public business is conducted and how public funds are spent.

The Arkansas Period Poverty Project, founded in 2018, says on its website that its mission is "to end period poverty and promote menstrual equity through donations, education, and legislation."

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, Arkansas is one of 21 states that tax feminine hygiene products. In June, Texas became the latest state to exempt period products from sales tax according to the group.

Regarding the initiated act, titled, "An Act to Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products and Diapers from Sales and Use Tax," Couch said the issue boils down to fairness considering the outsized impact that sales taxes have on lower income Arkansans. He said taxing such items places a burden on low income people that can be eliminated with little impact to the state and besides, he said, it's the right thing to do.

"These aren't luxury items," Couch said. "These are necessities of life and we shouldn't tax necessities of life."



