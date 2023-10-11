Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Daymond Evans, 47, of 512 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Evans was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bentonville

Mark Burgess, 28, of 2400 S.W. Badger Lane No. 24 in Bentonville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Burgess was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Gerrod Olivella, 33, of 13784 Cedar Circle in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with kidnapping, aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Olivella was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.



