Transparency group releases language for proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine FOIA law into Arkansas' constitution

A group of government transparency advocates has released language for a proposed amendment that would enshrine Arkansas’ Freedom of Information law into the state’s constitution.

The proposed amendment comes in response to a special session Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called last month to overhaul the state's Freedom of Information Act. While lawmakers passed a scaled down version of what Sanders originally proposed, the attempt to modify the state’s open records and meeting law became a concern for some transparency activists.

In a news release today the group said the amendment would “enshrine” the Freedom of Information Act to how it existed prior to September’s special session.

“It has become clear in recent years that it is critical to enshrine government transparency in Arkansas, regarding public records and public meetings, in our state constitution,” Arkansas Citizens for Transparency, the group behind the effort, said in a news release. “Arkansas has been a national leader in government transparency since 1967, when Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller led the way for the enactment of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. We, the undersigned, believe strongly that Arkansas should maintain, and even strengthen, our position of leadership on this vital issue.”

Sanders convened a special session in September asking lawmakers to amend the Freedom of Information Act, saying the state’s sunshine law slows state government operations and exposes her and other constitutional officers to security risks.

The first proposal to amend the Freedom of Information Act would have included a provision on "deliberative process” exemption for executive branch agencies, which would mean records related to policy-making would no longer be subject to records requests. A second proposal would have shielded "records reflecting communications between the Governor or his or her staff and the secretary of a cabinet-level department."

After bipartisan pushback, the governor and lawmakers settled on a paired down bill to records related to the governor's Arkansas State Police protection detail and "records that reflect the planning or provision of security services provided" to constitutional officers, Supreme Court justices and Court of Appeals judges.

The proposed amendment from Arkansas Citizens for Transparency also would “create a penalty for bad actors who knowingly violate the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act,” according to the news release.

The group is seeking public input on the proposed constitutional amendment.