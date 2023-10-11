Sections
Two people die in Arkansas accidents

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 2:01 a.m.


Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

John Eason, 82, of Navarre, Fla., died around 11:58 a.m. Sunday when the 2016 Triumph motorcycle he was riding north on Arkansas 123 south of Sam's Throne in the Boston Mountains left the road and crashed into a rocky embankment.

A minor, who was not identified in the report, died around 4:56 p.m. Monday after the go-cart he was driving north on Arkansas 23 near Ozark crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet.

The juvenile was thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

Troopers investigating each of the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.


Print Headline: Two people die in Arkansas accidents

