Two people die in Arkansas accidents





Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

John Eason, 82, of Navarre, Fla., died around 11:58 a.m. Sunday when the 2016 Triumph motorcycle he was riding north on Arkansas 123 south of Sam's Throne in the Boston Mountains left the road and crashed into a rocky embankment.

A minor, who was not identified in the report, died around 4:56 p.m. Monday after the go-cart he was driving north on Arkansas 23 near Ozark crossed the center line and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet.

The juvenile was thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

Troopers investigating each of the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



