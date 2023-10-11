UA men’s, women’s teams eliminated at Stephens Cup





The University of Arkansas men's and women's golf teams both finished their fall schedules during the competitive Jackson T. Stephens Cup, one of the nation's top collegiate tournaments, at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas on Tuesday.

The No. 1-ranked Arkansas women's team finished sixth of the seven programs that competed. As a team, the Razorbacks finished with a 2-under 862 (287-285-290). Through 54 holes, Texas and Wake Forest were tied for first after shooting 23-under 841.

Maria Jose Marin and Reagan Zibilski each shot a 1-under 215 for the Razorbacks, good enough for a 12th-place tie. Jose Marin led the tournament in pars with 39. Miriam Ayora finished tied for 26th with a 3-over 219 for Arkansas. Kendall Todd and Kajal Mistry tied for 31st with each of them shooting a 5-over 221.

The Longhorns and Demon Deacons hold the top spot with Stanford (-18), South Carolina (-9) and Texas A&M (-9) rounding out the top five. The Razorbacks failed to advance to today's match play.

The No. 8 Arkansas men's team finished seventh in the seven-team field in the tournament. Despite the last place finish, the Razorbacks shot a 27-under (279-283-275), which ranks eighth-best 54-hole score in program history.

John Daly II and Jacob Skov Olesen both placed in the top 10 for the Razorbacks. Olesen finished tied for fifth with a 12-under 204 for the tournament. Daly tied for 10th with 10-under 206. John Driscoll placed 28th with a 3-under 213, while Thomas Curry (218) and Manuel Lozada (225) finished 38th and 39th respectively.

Florida State took the top spot by shooting a 51-under 813 (271-270-272). Arizona (-46), SMU (-39), LSU (-32), San Diego State (-31) and Stanford (-29) rounded out the team score.

The tournament is named in honor of the late Jackson T. Stephens of Little Rock, who was the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club in 1991-98. It was first held at the Alotian Golf Club in Roland in 2021.



