UNDER THE RADAR: Southside Batesville’s Savion Hall

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Southside Batesville’s Savion Hall.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-2, 165 pounds

Noteworthy: won high jump (6-3) at Class 4A state meet, has a best of 6-6. All State as a defensive back as a junior

Stats: In six hames, has completed 30 of 44 passes for 517 yards, 4 touchdowns, 64 rushes for 498 yards and 2 touchdowns, 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, As a junior, completed 14 of 32 passes for 253 yards, 4 touchdowns, 55 carries for 322 yards, 2 touchdowns, 31 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 9 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble

Interest: NW Missouri State, Arkansas Tech and several other DII schools.

Coach Kenny Simpson:

"Savion is a leader on our team. Last season he made the transition from an All-State defensive back to quarterback and helped us win two of our last three games. This season he has led the offense as a true dual threat quarterback.

"He has the ability to take over the game with his legs and has made several timely throws for us this season. He just keeps improving. He could easily play wide receiver/ defensive back at the next level as he has unbelievable athletic ability and a great work ethic."



