University of Arkansas on track to keep enrollment growth into 2024

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — which has record enrollment this year — has already received more than 15,000 applications for next year and admitted nearly 10,000 students, so the university is on pace to meet its goal for next fall’s freshmen class, the dean of admissions said Wednesday.

The university is hoping for a fall 2024 class of 6,800 freshmen, or a little more, said Suzanne McCray, who is vice provost for enrollment in addition to dean of admissions. To accomplish that, the university needs to admit at least 20,000 students — which it has done two consecutive years — as obviously not all students accepted to the Fayetteville campus will choose to enroll.

Total enrollment is more than 32,000 this fall, with 27,471 undergraduates, and total enrollment has increased 16% over the past five years, which is “really significant,” McCray said during Wednesday’s State of the University presentation on campus. As the university receives more applications, it can be more selective, particularly with out-of-state students, which has led in part to this fall’s freshmen class boasting a record-high GPA of 3.794, a figure that’s been steadily increasing for the past decade — it was 3.6 in the fall of 2012.



