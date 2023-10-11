WCSD reading scores rise, fall

The data was eye-opening to attendees of Monday's Watson Chapel School District monthly board meeting.

By the spring 2023 semester, 53% of the district's kindergartners were ready, exceeding or close to meeting the state benchmark of the 40th percentile in Star early literacy testing. That means 47% needed support.

But for reading-to-learn in Star testing, 75% of kindergartners needed support. That percentage dropped to 64% among first-graders, a sign of improvement, but rose to 80% for second-graders, and dropped to 57% for fourth-graders and 47% for eighth-graders, only for 84% of 11th-graders to need support.

"Typically, you see that in third and eighth grades when you're changing the complexity of the curriculum," assistant superintendent Dee Davis said. "It really just depends on the group of kids. I'm not sure how to explain it to you any other way."

The challenges kids in those grades tend to experience don't get any easier as they move up in campuses, Davis said. Along with what she calls a complex curriculum comes complex texts across different disciplines, and she suggested that plays a role in some students' struggles to grasp reading concepts at the appropriate grade level.

"Their foundational skills are not really strong," Davis said. "You're now reading to learn, and that vocabulary and complexity level -- when the brain has to focus on decoding those words, they can't focus on what those words mean."

The district, Davis said, is receiving Level 4 support in reading, the second-highest level in state accountability by the Arkansas Department of Education. Level 4 is assigned to a district with 50% or more students scoring in need of support in reading.

Two of five Watson Chapel campuses during the 2022-23 school year saw an increase in their Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) rating from 2021-22, Davis revealed. Coleman Elementary, which housed grades 4-6 last year (now grades 2-5), went from 54.55 to 61.11, rising from an F to a D on Arkansas' report card for schools. Watson Chapel Junior High School, which was grades 7-9 last year (now 6-8), improved from 54.08 to 54.76, but was still graded an F.

Edgewood Elementary (58.88 to 56), L.L. Owen (57.85 to 56.03) and Watson Chapel High School (52.91 to 52.52) all received F's. The scores measure each school's performance in reading, math and science, and each state issues a report card of its public schools under the federal ESSA. The Owen campus now houses Watson Chapel Junior High, as Edgewood now serves pre-kindergartners through first-graders and Watson Chapel High now serves ninth-graders.

Davis' goal for Watson Chapel is to make sure students have a solid foundation of learning how to read by third grade so they can focus on reading to learn by that time and make meaning of that information. Parents can help with their youngsters' skills by reading to them daily, but the text doesn't always have to come from a book, Davis suggested.

"Exposure to texts -- take kids to the library on the weekends, reading with your kids, giving kids things to read and asking questions about what they read -- it's really about watching you read," Davis said. "You pick up a newspaper as an adult man because -- you probably don't think about it, but you saw your dad and granddad always have that newspaper. Now, as a kid, you're reading the sports, but guess what? You're reading.

"... Even if it's one of those tennis-shoe catalogs, guess what? It's reading."

To address the reading issues, the WCSD currently has parent-teacher conferences and literacy nights, and twice each year sends reports on students' reading progress as required by the state Education Department, Davis noted.

"You should be reading to your child, and your child should be reading to you, but that should be done daily," said Billie Roberts, district instructional facilitator. "Not once a month, not once a year, daily for at least 15 minutes a day."

WILDCAT WARRIORS

Faculty members Susan Moser and Latravius Hill were named Wildcat Warriors for October.

THANKSGIVING MEALS

The WCSD announced Thanksgiving meals families can attend Nov. 10:

Coleman Elementary families can attend either second-grade meals at 10:25 a.m. or third-grade meals at 11:45 a.m. At Edgewood, families of first-graders can eat at 11:25 a.m.

Meal tickets for adults/non-students are $5 each. Kindergarten, fourth- and fifth-grade families will be invited to the Christmas meal in December.

"Junior high and senior high will be served the holiday meals, but we will not be hosting families," the district said in its agenda. "Of course, if someone does want to join their child for a meal, we do not stop them."

PERSONNEL

The WCSD board approved the hiring of Keiosha Jones as a special education paraprofessional. The board accepted a letter of resignation from secretary Leann Roberts and parapro Joyce Sanders, as well as a waiver for the continued employment of a classified employee, and approved the termination of a part-time custodian.

Watson Chapel School District Superintendent Tom Wilson poses with Latravius Hill, one of two Wildcat Warriors for October as honored by the district. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

