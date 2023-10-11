Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to Week 6 of the fantasy football season!

Its time to start thinking about setting your lineups, and were here to help with our initial fantasy player rankings! Ive used a full-point PPR scoring system for these rankings, which you can use in coordination with the Week 6 edition of Start Em, Sit Em. At Sports Illustrated, we always have you covered!

At the quarterback position, youll see a big move up for Joe Burrow after he finally put up a nice stat line last week. Justin Fields is back in the top five after two big games in a row, and Justin Herbert is in the top seven against the Cowboys. On the downside, Jared Goff is on the road and falls out of the top 15 quarterbacks.

Be sure to check back for updates … and good luck everyone!

Quarterback Rankings

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYJ) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. IND) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI) Dak Prescott, DAL (at LAC) Russell Wilson, DEN (at KC) Brock Purdy, SF (at CLE) Geno Smith, SEA (at CIN) C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. NO) Sam Howell, WAS (at ATL) Jared Goff, DET (at TB) Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. SF) Gardner Minshew, IND (at JAC) Joshua Dobbs, ARI (at LAR) Daniel Jones, NYG (at BUF) | Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (vs. NE) Bryce Young, CAR (at MIA) Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. DET) Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. WAS) Derek Carr, NO (at HOU) Mac Jones, NE (at LV) Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. PHI) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BAL)

