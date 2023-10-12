35 players suspended after fight

A total of 23 Pine Bluff football players will not play in their 5A-Central game Friday as a result of sideline fights after last week's 24-21 overtime loss to Mills.

Twelve Mills players will miss the Comets' next game, Oct. 20 game against Joe T. Robinson.

First reported by SBLive, University of Arkansas commit Charlie Collins, a defensive lineman for Mills, is among the players who will miss next week's game. Pine Bluff star Courtney Crutchfield, Collins' cousin and fellow Arkansas commit, was not among the Zebras disqualified.

Mills (6-1, 4-1) and Pine Bluff (5-2, 4-1) sit in a three-way tie for second place in the 5A-Central. The Zebras will miss more than a third of their roster Friday against White Hall, while the Comets will be short-handed as they face the defending conference champion Senators (5-1, 4-0) next week.

"After a diligent review of all of the video available, it is evident that the actions of students from both schools were integral in the initiation of the altercation that occurred between the two teams following the conclusion of the game," the Arkansas Activities Association said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "The video, while not clear enough to identify all participants, proves that many students on each team participated in the altercation or to some degree contributed to the escalation of the altercation.

"School district administrators and coaches from each school met with the AAA staff to review the video footage and were able to positively identify the majority of the individuals involved in the altercation or who contributed to the escalation of the altercation. These students will be disciplined according to policies of the AAA Sportsmanship Manual."

DEWITT

Friday showdown

It's been a long time since DeWitt hosted a game like the one it will Friday night.

The Dragons last won a conference title in 1997, well before any of the current players were born. They haven't started a season 7-0 since at least 1990.

On Friday, DeWitt (7-0, 5-0 4A-8) will put its conference championship aspirations to the test when it hosts perennial power Warren (6-0, 4-0).

DeWitt Coach Tommy Cody is in his third season with the Dragons. His first two campaigns ended in similar fashion, with a 6-5 regular season record and one combined playoff win.

If you ask Cody, the team he's got this year isn't all that different from the two before it -- there's some talent, not so much depth and a good game plan. But there is one thing, sometimes taken for granted, that he says has this team undefeated through two months

"They just play so stinkin' hard," Cody said.

"From Day 1 our guys just compete and play so hard. They just don't want to lose. It's going to happen at some point most likely, but they just compete so hard to win."

The Dragons are one of four teams in the state to win their first seven games this season, joining Salem, Bigelow and Mineral Springs.

DeWitt has outscored its opponents by an average of 19.9 points per game. It has won all seven games by at least 10 points.

Warren, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, has cruised through most of its schedule so far, with five of its six wins coming by 35 points or more. Freshman quarterback Jackson Denton has acclimated to varsity football with ease, passing for 1,807 yards and 21 touchdowns so far.

The Lumberjacks are back-to-back defending conference champions and have not lost a conference game since 2020. Warren beat DeWitt 47-20 last season and 63-7 in Cody's first season.

"It's an opportunity to do something great," Cody said. "It's going to be really, really hard to [beat Warren]. They're good enough to win a state championship. They have no weaknesses in their team and their coaches are the best in the state.... For us, it's just an opportunity to do something great, and the kids are excited to get that opportunity. You've done something special to put yourself into this position, so that's kind of the way we've gone at it all week"

CABOT

Just for kicks

Coaching staffs across the state feature former college football players.

The latest to join those ranks is Cabot's Hayden Ray.

Ray graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in the spring as its all-time leader in field goals made (43) and extra points (174) and with the top PAT percentage (98.8%, 174 of 176).

He now serves as Cabot's kicking and punting coach, assistant special teams coach and is also an assistant with the girls soccer team.

The Panthers have one of the state's top punt units, with punter Sam Dubwig and long-snapper Logan Eason both gaining Division I interest.

Ray was a varsity star for Bryant before signing with UCA.