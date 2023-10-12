Arizona completes 3-game sweep of LA

PHOENIX -- The hard-hitting Arizona Diamondbacks rode a record-setting barrage of home run in the third inning to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the NL division series on Wednesday night, sweeping the 100-win Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs.

The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007, where they'll face either the Phillies or Braves.

Arizona -- the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record -- has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside both the Brewers in a best-of-three series and the Dodgers in a best-of-five.

The wild-card Diamondbacks won with brawn in this one, slugging a postseason-record four home runs in the third off veteran righty Lance Lynn, all solo shots from Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno.

That gave Arizona a 4-0 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

The NL West champion Dodgers rallied for two runs in the seventh on two-out RBI singles from Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez off side-armer Ryan Thompson, but lefty Andrew Saalfrank entered and retired Austin Barnes on a groundout.

Will Smith had a one-out single in the ninth off closer Paul Sewald, but Chris Taylor hit a flyout to deep center in front of the 413-foot sign Hernandez flied out to left to end it.

Lynn cruised through the first two innings of a scoreless game -- giving no indication what was about to come.

Perdomo started the scoring with a leadoff home run, his first long ball since Aug. 13. One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to right on a 1-0 cutter. With two outs, Walker pulled a 3-1 cutter to left for a 3-0 lead, drawing another roar from the Chase Field crowd.

Then came No. 4: Moreno sliced a 2-1 fastball down the line to the opposite field that right field umpire Gabe Morales called fair. But the umpires huddled and crew chief Todd Tichenor reversed the call to foul, a decision upheld by a video review.

Moreno then drove Lynn's very next pitch -- a hanging slider -- 420 feet over the left-field wall, flipping his bat high in the air as he started his trot.

A few moments later, a dejected Lynn handed the ball to Manager Dave Roberts and trudged toward the dugout.

Lynn gave up 44 home runs in the regular season, the most in the majors. The previous mark of three home runs in a postseason inning had been accomplished 12 times, most recently by the Dodgers against Atlanta in 2020.

D-backs rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

While the D-backs thrived, the Dodgers had no answers for a third consecutive game. A stacked lineup with a pair of former MVPs -- Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman -- couldn't make much of an impact throughout the series.

Both All-Stars struck out in the eighth against Kevin Ginkel with a runner on first. Betts finished the series 0 for 11 while Freeman was 1 for 10.





NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

All games on TBS

SATURDAY, OCT. 7 GAMES

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Ariozna 11, Los Angeles 2

MONDAY’S GAMES

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Arizona 4, Los Angeles 2

Arizona wins series 3-0

TODAY’S GAME

All times Central

Atlanta (Strider 20-5) at Philadelphia (Suarez 4-6), 5:07 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAME

x-Philadelphia (TBA) at Atlanta (Fried 8-1), 7:07 p.m.





Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) celebrates his home run with teammate Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Lance Lynn wipes his face with his jersey after giving up three home runs during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) reacts after a foul tip was caught by Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, during the fourth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

