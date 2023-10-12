Audience listens to panel on literacy

An audience of educators, parents and children packed into the Central Arkansas Library System's Robinson Theater Wednesday for a night devoted to the importance and teaching of literacy in American schools.

"The Right to Read," a roughly one-hour documentary produced by actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton -- who also participated in a panel discussion that included Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Jermall Wright -- was screened for those in attendance. The film's director, Jenny Mackenzie, and Dr. Kymyona Burk, an early literacy policy advocate, also participated on the panel.

The film follows Kareem Weaver, a former teacher and NAACP activist in Oakland, and Burton's "hero" in the movie, Oakland teacher Sabrina Causey.

Causey implemented a curriculum based in the science of reading rather than a units of study curriculum in her first-grade class, without the district's approval, and saw success in raising her student's proficiency rates.

The debate over using science-based reading instruction or the once-championed methods of literacy professor Lucy Calkins is the central drive of the movie, with "The Right to Read" -- which can be watched for free online through today -- firmly in the corner of science.

"What we need to do is put the tools in the hands of kids that will enable them to crack the code," said Burton. "I don't know how we found our way into the situation. It's like a nightmare to me that this is where we are in 2023, having to reverse course, on a decision that was made a couple of decades ago that has failed to serve us. ... This is a movement to return to an evidence-based system of teaching reading and is based on the fundamentals of phonics."

Burton, who hosted "Reading Rainbow" for three decades, said he "immediately identified with Sabrina Causey because of her fire, her love for her students and the dilemma that she found herself in. Her soul needed to make a difference of soul, needed to do the right thing, and yet she wasn't getting the support that she needed from the system in which she found herself and the risk that she took. It blew me away and blew me away that she was willing to put you all on a line in the service of serving her kids."

Arkansas is one of 13 states in the country that requires teacher training for science of reading instruction.

In Little Rock, Wright said the school district is "seeing some glimmers of hope" from 2022 to 2023.

"Although some folks may not celebrate this, we saw a 3% jump in the percentage of students who are proficient," Wright said. "[I am] really excited about the jump that we saw in fourth grade ... we were putting a lot of work to kind of focus on literacy. And so we had a huge 5% increase in the percentage of students who are proficient in just one year."

Burton wrote an op-ed for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Oct. 1 promoting events focused on "The Right to Read" in Little Rock and Pine Bluff as well as literacy efforts throughout the state.

In the op-ed, Burton wrote that "less than one-third of fourth-grade students can currently read proficiently. This reality is a reflection of the state of literacy nationwide, where over one-third of fourth-grade students are struggling to read."

According to the Nation's Report Card, Arkansas fourth-graders in 2022 scored an average of 212 out of 500 in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

That was four points lower than the national average.

Aside from 2005 when the Arkansas and national average were both around 215, the state's number has been below the national average since 1998.

Burton wrote of the "evidence-based instruction" the documentary champions, that students should be taught literacy through the "the five pillars of reading: phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension."

The actor also expressed his approval of Arkansas' 2017 Right to Read Act and the literacy portions of the recently passed LEARNS Act, which requires all kindergarten through third-grade teachers in public schools earning a "D" or "F" rating to have access to literacy coaches to improve literacy rates.

In August, the state said 78 literacy coaches had been hired of the 150 that it is authorized to hire.

Also included in the documentary and present at Wednesday night's showing was Dr. Kymyona Burk, a senior policy fellow in early literacy at a think thank called ExcelinEd, which focuses on "education equity and quality." The group was founded by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush in 2008.

Burk previously served as state literacy director at the Mississippi Department of Education from 2015-2019, where she led the implementation of Mississippi's Literacy-Based Promotion Act. On the act's website, it said that starting in the 2014-2015 school year, Mississippi students scoring at the lowest achievement level in reading on the established state-wide assessment for 3rd grade are not be promoted to fourth grade.

The LEARNS Act includes a similar component, with students who don't meet a third-grade reading standard by the 2025-2026 school year being at risk of not being promoted to the fourth grade.

The similarities are in part because Burk and ExcelinEd did "provide some language around the literacy portion" of the act, including the sections on literacy coaches, universal screening for students and resources for parents.

"We have early literacy model policy on our website," Burk said before the film screening. "So sometimes states will come to our website to look at how the policy has been written, how all of the components that have been included and then we have those kind of sit down conversations to talk about implementation. So if you are to adopt something like this, these are the things that are going to have to be in place in order for it to be successful."

A New York Times story in 2022 reported that, due to that program and others, after being ranked 49th in the country in reading proficiency in 2013, Mississippi fourth-graders had risen to 29th by 2019.

Another showing of the "The Right to Read" will be at 4:30 p.m. today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's STEM Conference Center for students, faculty members and families. It will be followed by a panel discussion with Burton, Weaver and Burk.

The Reform Alliance is hosting showings today at 5:30 p.m. at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library and the West Memphis Library.