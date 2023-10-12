ACO sets fund-raising dinner

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the National Trusted Partners For Christ Church, 2106 E. Sixth Ave. The dinner includes fish, dessert, soft drink or water and choice of two sides including mixed greens, fries, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad. The price is $12, according to a news release. Details: (870) 360-1934.

Teen Crime Prevention session set

The Ivy Center for Education will host a Teen Crime Prevention Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Pine Bluff Library, 600 S. Main St., and on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. Students and parents are encouraged to attend.

The presenter will be Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and the GVI Team, according to a news release.

"We are eager to share insights from our experiences in Pine Bluff's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program and will discuss effective strategies for preventing youth involvement in criminal activities. Our collective efforts can make a significant impact on the future of our community," Woods said in a letter to the Ivy Center.

The Zoom ID is 856 8296 4187 and Passcode is 351061. For details, interested participants may send an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com. Follow the Ivy Center for Education on social media and at ivycenterforeducation.com.

City plans resource, employment fair

A Resource and Employment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

The city of Pine Bluff's Economic & Community Development Department, in partnership with the offices of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, is sponsoring the event.

There more than 40 employers and resource providers scheduled to participate, including U.S. Steel, Central Moloney, Pactiv Evergreen, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Good Day Farm, Pine Bluff School District, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Arkansas Department of Correction, Saracen Casino, Goodwill, Sixth Division Circuit Court, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, Hope Credit Union, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, Pine Bluff Police Department, Pine Bluff Housing Authority, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business and Support Incubator, and Mortgage Lending.

There will also be an ABC's of Starting a Business workshop facilitated by representatives with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The resource and employment fair will conclude with a food giveaway sponsored by First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry.

"Come out and find out who's hiring and to learn about the many, many resources that are available for youth, adults and families within our community," a spokesman said.

Although the resource and job fair is free, registration is required by Oct. 30. Seating space for the workshop is limited. To register, contact Cynthia Anderson by email at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or by telephone at (870) 543-1820, ext. 228.