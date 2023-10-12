County agendas dueling again

With two dueling agendas came two separate Jefferson County Quorum Court meetings Tuesday evening.

With all justices of the peace present except Margarette Williams, seven of those attending chose not to engage in the committee meeting with an agenda originating from the judge's office.

"Once again we are in here with two different agendas," said JP Lloyd Franklin Jr., who said his side's agenda from the county clerk's office was important. "We got several items that the quorum court needs to address. We have dueling agendas in which we have rules and procedural ordinances in place until a judge overturns them; yet every time we come to this meeting there are two agendas."

Last month the justices of the peace exited the meeting after it was made known that their agenda from the county clerk's office would not be recognized during the meeting.

"We have two agendas again and we've been instructed by counsel to not participate in this meeting and to just wait and respect your meeting as you guys go through the process," said Franklin. "After it's over, in turn, we hope you respect us in having the committee meeting that we have scheduled for today."

In response, County Judge Gerald Robinson told Franklin that they would be moving on with the agenda from his office. "If you feel acting upon what your attorney has told you to do if you choose not to participate, it is solely up to you," said Robinson.

The committee meetings continued with JP Danny Holcomb, chair of the Human Resource Committee; JP Roy Agee, chair of the Public Safety Committee; JP Ted Hardin, chair of Budget and Finance; and JPs Patricia Royal Johnson and Dr. Conley Byrd, while JPs Franklin, Alfred Carroll, Reginald Johnson, Reginald Jackson, Melanie Dumas, Brenda Gaddy and Cedric Jackson opted out.

Four appropriations from the Human Resource Committee were passed to the finance committee including an appropriation ordinance to fund roads from the county's emergency reserve fund.

The county judge's office would need a total of $1 million to cover various line items, which was were detailed for the Jefferson County Road Department.

"Prices on all commodities have increased this year," said Rickey Bullard, director of roads. "We have started work on several road jobs and are running into the issues of the increases and we need to be able to finish these jobs soon or we will have to start all over when we come back to them."

Other appropriation ordinances included one to fund roads from the County Wholesale Fuel tax, an appropriation to fund county general-county judge, buildings, and a supplemental appropriation to fund county general-judge.

During the Finance Committee meeting, which includes all 13 justices of the peace, conversations sparked over the silence of the non-participants, specifically whether that silence marked them as an absent vote or a no vote when Hardin called for a vote to send the appropriations to the full quorum court.

Either way, Franklin said seven votes were needed to approve the items. At that point, Hardin adjourned his meeting.

"We have this other finance committee meeting," said Franklin to Hardin. "You can stay and hang around if you want to add your items to this agenda; we have no problem doing it."

Hardin said the items from Franklin's agenda did not go through any committees and couldn't go straight to finance as the other JPs got up and walked out.

After the meeting, Robinson said if the remainder of the JPs continued with another meeting, "it was not sanctioned by me."

Robinson said the remaining JPs are meeting under an assumption and that there is an active lawsuit in place. He also said later that they could not appoint chairmen of committees, only the county judge could, going against the Arkansas Counties' policies and procedures.

Moving forward with their Finance Committee meeting, Franklin was selected as chairman by a motion made by Carroll.

Referencing the lawsuit, Carroll said the JPs have not been able to secure funding for their legal representation, which puts the quorum court in a bind. Carroll also told the JPs and the elected officials in the crowd if they continued to recognize the judge's authority, it would hurt their legal case.

All 11 items on their agenda were approved to move on to the full quorum by the seven JPs, including appropriations for Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., reinstating a slot for the tax collector's office, authorizing a lump-sum payment of approximately $12,000 to the circuit clerk for unused leave, an appropriation that would pay for the JPs' legal counsel and an appropriation ordinance to designate the county clerk as the processing agent for pier diem compensation and no reduction in benefits for quorum court members.

"This is relocating the pier diem process to the county clerk's office," said Franklin. "Last month we had a committee meeting and during the committee meeting, there were different agendas and the majority of the quorum court exited the meeting."

Because of that, Franklin said Robinson docked the quorum court members. Franklin responded, saying JPs are paid for quorum court meetings and not committee meetings and are allowed one absence.

The justices voted to add the appropriations submitted by the judge's office to their agenda but during discussion decided to table them to allow Robinson at the next meeting to explain in detail what the appropriations would be for.