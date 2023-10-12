Marriages

Jorge Ramirez, 20, Nadia Hernandez, 23, both Benton.

Milton Reyes, 36, of Alexander and Nidia Guerra, 28, of Bryant.

Jamarkus Boons, 34, and Tiffany Foreman, 34, both of Little Rock.

Evan McCandless, 33, and Ella Watson, 26, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Orender, 31, and Alyssa Stringfellow, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Gregory Tober, 53, of Little Rock and Freda Stinnett, 61, of Paris.

Kenneth Elliott, 56, and Leah Stoev, 42, both of Benton.

Gary Peters, 62, and Dorthy Walls, 63, both of Alexander.

Gregory Warren, 30, of Cabot and Amanda Wooley, 32, of White Hall.

Chad Truby, 27, and Lindsey Hall, 25, both of Ward.

John Marshall, 37, and Joseph Hicks, 32, both of Lonoke.

Malek Alahmad, 64, and Kelly Simpkins, 40, both of Little Rock.

Cornelio Valdez Hernandez, 32, and Caroline Head, 37, both of Bryant.

Alexia Bridges, 21, and Maya Blackheart, 26, both of Little Rock.

Imari Dellimore, 47, and Erica Myers, 28, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Kilbury, 39, and Mary Piker, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Jonathan Ford, 39, and Dasha Chambliss, 39, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3498. Emily Kelly v. Jay Kelly.

23-3499. Tabrina Bratton v. Tara Bratton.

23-3502. Caroline Carter v. Michael Carter.

23-3503. Chelsea Weaver v. Carlos Weaver.

23-3504. Emily Berry v. Dennis Counts.

23-3506. Barbara Romero v. Max Rivera.

GRANTED

23-2444. Dean Salazar v. Kylie Jedlicka.

23-2748. Anirudha Dasgupta v. MD Khairul Parvez Omey.