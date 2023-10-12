Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dangers of social media to be discussed at information session this weekend in Rogers

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

ROGERS -- The public is invited to learn more about cybersecurity during a free information session this weekend.

"Understanding Social Media and Its Dangers" will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers at 1901 S. 26th St., according to a news release.

Gregg Robbins, head of cybersecurity for Watco Companies, will present the session. Watco is a multinational railroad and transportation logistics company with more than 450 office locations in four countries and 4,500 employees, according to the release.

The session is open to anyone regardless of computer skills ages 16 and older. Handouts with additional reference materials will be provided.

Call 479-636-5542 or visit fpcrogers.com/happenings for more information.

Print Headline: Cybersecurity lesson offered this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT