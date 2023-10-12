Dangers of social media to be discussed at information session this weekend in Rogers

ROGERS -- The public is invited to learn more about cybersecurity during a free information session this weekend.

"Understanding Social Media and Its Dangers" will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers at 1901 S. 26th St., according to a news release.

Gregg Robbins, head of cybersecurity for Watco Companies, will present the session. Watco is a multinational railroad and transportation logistics company with more than 450 office locations in four countries and 4,500 employees, according to the release.

The session is open to anyone regardless of computer skills ages 16 and older. Handouts with additional reference materials will be provided.

Call 479-636-5542 or visit fpcrogers.com/happenings for more information.