Denver aims to end 15-game skid vs. Kansas City





KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Denver Broncos are on their sixth head or interim coach since their most recent win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps Sean Payton will be the one to finally end the losing streak.

The Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium tonight for the first of two games against Kansas City this season toting one of the most incredible skids in a league that prides itself on its parity.

Denver has not beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of the 2015 season, when Gary Kubiak -- and Peyton Manning -- proceeded to lead the Broncos to a victory in the Super Bowl.

"They do a lot of things well. Quite honestly, they've found ways to win even when it hasn't gone as well as they would have hoped," Payton said of the Chiefs, "and that's the sign of a really good football team -- a championship team."

That has been the case much of the season. The Chiefs (4-1) have not lost since their opener against Detroit but, other than a game against the woebegone Bears that was over by halftime, they have had to squeak out wins against everyone else.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that he has yet to play his best this season. The reigning league MVP already has thrown four interceptions while struggling to get help from one of the league's youngest wide receiver groups. But Mahomes is coming off a better performance in last week's 27-20 win in Minnesota and now faces what is statistically the NFL's worst defense.

"When you play a team like the Broncos, same as any division opponent, there's another level of intensity," said Mahomes, who is 11-0 against Denver. "I'm not worried about a streak or anything like that. I'm worried about winning against a division opponent."

The Broncos (1-4) are worried about winning against anyone.

Their latest letdown came last Sunday against the Jets, when any momentum they gained from their come-from-behind win over Chicago evaporated in the second half, allowing New York to rally for a 31-21 victory.

Yet the Broncos came out of the game optimistic they are on the right track. Two of their four losses are by a combined three points, proof they can hang around with just about anyone -- except the Dolphins, who romped to a 70-20 win in Week 3.

"We really should and could be 4-1," the Broncos' Russell Wilson said, "but 'coulda, shoulda, woulda' is not good enough."

The Broncos coulda, woulda, shoulda ended their maddening streak against the Chiefs a year ago.

They trailed 34-28 early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get the go-ahead touchdown in Nathaniel Hackett's penultimate game as coach. Two weeks later, they trailed 27-24 in the fourth quarter but couldn't score again in interim coach Jerry Rosburg's debut.

"They've got a lot of talent on that team. Our guys looked at the tape and they understand that, and Sean is a heck of a football coach," said Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid, who has presided over the entire 15-game win streak but brushed it aside this week.

"It doesn't matter right now," he said.

KELCE'S CONCERN

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play against the Broncos after hurting his ankle late in the first half of last Sunday's win over Minnesota. He returned after the break and finished with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. Kelce was listed as "did not participate" on Monday's estimated injury report, but he was back on the field Tuesday.

COMMITTEE APPROACH

The Chiefs had 10 players catch a pass against the Vikings, and that is becoming the norm as they break in their young wide receivers while getting contributions from tight end Noah Gray and help out of the backfield. They have had at least 10 players catch a pass in four of their five games; they had a mere eight in their win over the Jets.

"When someone like Travis has 10 catches, teams know that and put plans together to stop them," Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said, "but we have great wide receivers and they all have different strengths, and our job as coaches is to put them in certain spots where they can use their strengths."

Broncos at Chiefs

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Chiefs by 101/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 71-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Broncos lost to Jets 31-21; Chiefs won at Vikings 27-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(19) 104.2RUSH123.0 (12)

(13) 224.0PASS258.0 (7)

(16) 328.2YARDS381.0 (7)

(10) 24.2POINTS25.6 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(32) 187.6RUSH97.2 (11)

(29) 263.0PASS204.2 (13)

(32) 450.6YARDS301.4 (9)

(32) 36.2POINTS16.0 (T5)

WHAT TO WATCH This could be a get-right game for Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos are 29th against the pass and have the league's worst scoring defense.

